Bluegrass gave a few hundred people a chance to kick back and relax to local and Grammy-nominated performers.
The Lintheads of Greenwood and the Steep Canyon Rangers kicked off the city’s concert series at the Uptown Market.
Bluegrass gave a few hundred people a chance to kick back and relax to local and Grammy-nominated performers.
The Lintheads of Greenwood and the Steep Canyon Rangers kicked off the city’s concert series at the Uptown Market.
While Linthead member Trey Ward said the band isn’t as polished as others, the bluegrass pickup jam band pulled plenty of applause as the opening act.
“We don’t really have regular meetings, we don’t rehearse and we don’t take ourselves very seriously. We have no ambition of making records or going on tour. We call it a jam band — that seems to be a popular term nowadays.”
Ward, who plays the mandolin, said he enjoys playing with friends. The group next performs at the Abbeville Spring Festival.
A lot of members play in other bands or in professional groups. Ward said Sean Lane, who performed with the group, is a Grammy-nominated performer.
“We’re not slick, we’re not polished,” he said. “We’re pretty raw and natural.”
It was good enough for the Rangers’ banjo player Graham Sharp, who spoke with Lintheads members after their show. He regaled them with a story about the sound his banjo makes while cutting loose a few riffs during his warmup.
Then, the Rangers hit the stage. One couple didn’t need much prompting as they danced across the space in front of the main stage.
“We are absolutely enjoying the show,” said Stephen Lyda, who, along with his wife, Jennifer, was among the first to turn the area in front of the stage into a dance floor. “As long as the band will play, we’ll dance.”
It’s been a long time since they have been to a festival, he said. He and his wife hoofed around for several songs. Eventually, a young man started showing off moves on his own. Others then came out. It prompted the lead singer to proclaim: “The dancers are getting younger. This is great!”
The crowd thrilled Mayor Brandon Smith.
“Oh man, this is something else. This may be one of the biggest audiences we’ve ever seen,” he said Friday, surveying a host of people lined up in chairs or standing before the main stage.
The city has presented jazz, country, gospel and bluegrass performers with the twice-yearly concerts.
“You’ll never make everyone happy, but we try to cover as many genres as possible,” Smith said.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.