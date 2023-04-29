HODGES — The Hodges Outdoor Spring Festival began Friday in earnest under blue skies painted with clouds and dotted with plenty of Sunshine.
The event had a soft opening Thursday night, but the weather was a bit dreary.
The annual festival concludes Saturday, with music, games, rides and food and craft vendors from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sara McAdory of Hodges was proudly carrying a large stuffed teddy bear she won. Grandmother Dianne Calvert said they’ve been to their hometown festival before.
“This is just part of our community,” Calvert said. “We like to support the community. Everybody is friendly. The kids enjoy it. There’s different things for them to do. It’s just right here.”
Mary Hawkins brought son Cohen Stargel to the festival. As he downed some shaved ice, he looked up and asked where to find the ticket booth, with an obvious eye on rides and games.
“We were just driving through and going home, and it’s nice and convenient,” said Hawkins, who is from Donalds. “It’s very fun. We got out of school, and we didn’t want to get too busy. It’s nice weather.”
The Luke Smith Band took the stage first on Friday night. Musicians will be performing throughout Saturday.
Marcie Henry set up her chair right in front of the stage. She watched as her husband, Doug, the band’s bass player, warmed up. The couple, who are from Central, last came to the festival two years ago for the 9/11 anniversary tribute. That’s part of the reason they returned to play their take on 1990s country music.
“I just like what it stood for with all the ambulances and first responders,” Marcie said. “It was a lot of fun.”
There were plenty of food and craft vendors, including ones from the area. Tamala White, of Liberty Hill Concessions in McCormick, was there offering goodies such as fried Oreos.
“It’s just kind of laid back and a lot of kids,” White said. “It’s very family oriented, and it’s nice weather.
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.
