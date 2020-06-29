A new multiple vendor mall will open soon with some familiar faces.
The Blue Ranger Vendor Mall will feature antiques, sports memorabilia, gifts and collectibles as well as Cowan’s signs and decals.
Taylor Cowan, owner of That Vinyl Guy, wanted to expand his business but was running out of space at the Uptown Shoppers Market on Montague Ave. That’s when he decided to open his own multiple vendor mall in Greenwood.
“I’m moving from Uptown to here,” Cowan said. He said a few vendors from Uptown are following Cowan to his new mall and were working on getting their booths up and running.
“I got a lady coming in that’s going to be doing floral arrangements,” Cowan said. “I’ve got another lady that’s refinishing furniture.”
Vendors will rent and stock booths with items for sale. When shoppers want to buy an item, they pay for it at the cash register at the front counter.
A few vendors from Sweet Pickins to J.C. Sports have already stocked their shelves ahead of Wednesday’s opening. The vendor mall can accommodate up to 17 vendors.
The Blue Ranger Vendor Mall is at 204 Emerald Road N. and is set to open on Wednesday. A larger grand opening will occur in late August when all of the vendors have moved in. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to Saturday.