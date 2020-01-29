Greenwood County School District 50 named Jamie Blount principal of Emerald High School. Blount became interim principal in December after previous interim principal Damian Coleman returned to his role as assistant director at Genesis Education Center.
Blount served as Emerald’s assistant principal for three years before being promoted.
“I am thrilled to continue all of the outstanding work happening at Emerald,” Blount said in a released statement. “This is an exciting time to be a Viking! Our school offers a tremendous educational experience for all students that is engaging and diverse. I will strive to continue making a difference in the lives of our students with the help of our staff and parents as we continue to provide them with the building blocks to become college and career ready.”
Prior to working for District 50, she taught English for five years at Southside High School and for seven years at Mauldin High School in Greenville. Blount was named the school’s Teacher of the Year in 2014.
Blount has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and English from the University of South Carolina Upstate, and a master’s degree in English from Winthrop University. She recently received her Education Specialist degree in school leadership from Furman University.
“Ms. Blount will continue to do a tremendous job as Principal at Emerald,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a released statement. “She has been effective at building relationships with Emerald’s community and will continue to have a positive impact on the faculty, staff, students and parents. Her success in our district can be attributed to her team-building mentality with her staff and love for all children.”