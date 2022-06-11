Greenwood was abuzz Saturday as the South Carolina Festival of Flowers had its big weekend and attracted thousands to Uptown and other places in the city.
People visited the various topiaries throughout Uptown, participated in the wine walk and Beer Garden, looked at classic cars on display, took part in Kidsfest and arts and crafts activities, and visited area gardens as part of the garden tours.
The car show kicked things off in the morning. Allen Terry brought his 1965 Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck that he’s had for about 2 1/2 years.
“I enjoy the fellowship, and the people are great,” Terry said. “We’re bring our grandkids, and some of them are bringing their great-grandkids. It’s just a good time.”
Terry and Martha Fletcher and their family were visiting Greenwood for the first time, and they enjoyed the many topiaries on display.
“My mom saw it advertised, and we like doing this type of thing,” Terry Fletcher said. “Loved the car show and love the plants.”
Terry’s mom, Shirley, who is an avid gardener, enjoyed the topiaries.
“I’m the one who organized this to come here to see the flowers and the topiaries,” Shirley said.
Debbie Fletcher said she likes how the city seems to be into gardening, and said “that’s nice.”
Sharon Estes brought her great-grandson, Eli, to the festival. He seemed to enjoy the large Connect Four game during Kidsfest at the Uptown Market.
“I hope he learns to play with other kids,” Estes said about why she brought him. “I want him to get out and socialize. He just started his schooling, and he’s been sick some. I just wanted to get him out of the house and away from phone and the iPad and just get outdoors.”
Mike and Betty Lou Lash joined others who viewed artwork at the Arts Center. They just finished traveling in their RV for four years and recently moved to Ninety Six. This was their first time attending the festival.
“We like to look,” Mike said about the art. “You’ve gotta have money to buy.”
The Horticulture Gardens and Greenhouse at Piedmont Technical College, the John & Elizabeth Holman Community Garden at Wesley Commons, the Greenwood Extension Rain Garden and the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historic Site all hosted garden tours.
Karen Cunningham visited the Wesley Commons gardens, which have been open for about two years. Phil Lewis designed the gardens.
“We’ve really enjoyed it,” Cunningham said. “We love flowers, my sister and I, so this is fun.”
Resident gardener Barbara Jackson was excited that Wesley Commons was on the garden tour for the first time. She planted the colorful floral display on raised beds at the entrance to the site.
“It’s the pure enjoyment of gardening,” Jackson said. “I had a little garden before we had our big new garden. Phil started planning the new garden, and I got involved in the enthusiasm and planning the garden. ... We’ve certainly met some interesting people today. It’s been fun. It was a little worrisome trying to get the gardens ready because we only had a month to work on being ready at a specific time.”
Saturday night, people participated in the Topiaries, Tastings & Tunes wine walk, which allowed people to visit various Uptown merchants for wine and shopping, and also hear tunes from street musicians. There were 17 stops on the tour.
The Beer Garden, which was new this year, let people experience locally brewed beers while listening to music.
The Arts Center in Uptown hosted the Adult Juried Art Show on Saturday night.
“This is the first year that I have been involved with the annual juried show and I was blown away with the caliber of the work that was submitted,” April Dauscha said in her juror comments. “Our state is full of such enormous talent.”
There were close to 280 submissions for this year’s show, and Dauscha said she was especially drawn to works that were playful, pushed scale, flirted with abstraction and were expertly crafted.
She selected seven winning works.
“After a visit to the gallery, there were a number of pieces that immediately stood out to me, but, while I was jurying, I also had the pleasure of watching guests interact with the exhibition,” Dauscha said. “It was fascinating seeing which pieces they were drawn to and which artworks provoked conversation among their groups. With such a tough decision to make, I ultimately decided to award the artworks that kept drawing both me and the guests back in during our visit.”
“Thinking about Thoughts” by Carey Morton took Best in Show. Dauscha said it “is like a post-apocalyptic scene meets classical composition, relying heavily on the use of material as metaphor. The antenna, school desk, textbooks and human skull are all objects that attempt to receive and collect information. The crystalized surfaces leave you to wonder about information solidified and that which is fleeting.”
“Kella” by Greenwood’s Asma Nazim-Starnes earned the Arts Center merit award.
Awards show results
- Best of show — “Thinking About Thoughts” by Carey Morton (Greenville)
- Second place — “Heart/Hands” by Emily Clanton (Greenville)
- Third place — “Remainders” by Dylan Bannister (Rock Hill)
- Merit award — “Accretion Vase” by Andrew Cho (Aiken)
- Merit award — “May” by Ashley Dever (Lexington)
- Merit award — “Finding Intimacy” by Jessica Swank (Easley)
- Best of 3D — “Chubbs” by Lucy Cassidy (Rock Hill)
- Arts Center merit award — “Kella” by Asma Nazim-Starnes (Greenwood)
Festival activities continue throughout June. To see a schedule, visit scfestivalofflowers.org.