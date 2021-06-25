“Bloom”, an invitational art exhibit at the Arts Center in Greenwood, 120 Main St., is on view through Aug. 21.
This “ode to the flower” is a sanctioned event of the June South Carolina Festival of Flowers.
On display are contemporary concepts with blooms and botanicals, created by a dozen artists. See paintings, sculptures, multimedia and even a floating garden from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Exhibit sponsor is Greenwood Capital. In the special exhibits gallery, see mixed media and abstract floral paintings by local artist, Alice Lewis.
Tonight’s reception is free and open to the public. Plated appetizers and a bar are available, as well as Common Pops to cool you off in the courtyard. Hear music by the Lander University Jazz Quintet and see live painting.
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with free admission.