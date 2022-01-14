Local blood providers are drained.
Blood supplies are dwindling, and suppliers say if this drought of donations continues it could affect hospitals’ supply of life-giving blood.
The American Red Cross has called this its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. In recent weeks, the nonprofit has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and had to limit distributions to hospitals. As much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met.
“We’ve been running below our needs for about two years now,” said Mandy McWherter, Red Cross Palmetto Region communications director. “We’ve had a lot of blood drives being canceled at schools and community centers that would normally host blood drives.”
McWherter said the Red Cross has seen a 10% decrease in blood donations since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Cross serves about 30 hospitals in the state, but also sends blood products across the country, providing about 40% of blood for medical uses nationwide.
“Some days we’re only able to meet about 75% of our hospital orders, so we’re running well below what our hospitals need,” she said.
The pandemic led to blood drive cancellations and staff shortages because of illness. According to a news release, there’s been a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges because of the pandemic.
About 70% of donation appointments remain unfilled for the next month, the release said. To make an appointment to donate blood to the Red Cross, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
Volunteers are also needed to help work at blood drives greeting, registering and providing information to donors. For information on volunteering, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
McWherter said the Red Cross is asking would-be donors to be patient, as cancellations of drives and staff illnesses have made it hard to process some requests. To incentivize donations, she said the Red Cross partnered with the NFL, and donors are entered into two drawings, one for two tickets to the Super Bowl and another for a home theater system.
The Blood Connection is also feeling the pinch.
“We are the sole blood provider for every hospital in the Upstate,” said Katie Smithson, partnership and media coordinator for The Blood Connection. “If any patient is getting blood, it’s coming from a TBC donor.”
TBC typically expects about 800 units of blood a day, Smithson said.
“If something doesn’t change soon, we’re expecting 40% less in donations than we need,” she said. “This is a critical need like we have not seen before.”
She said TBC is looking for partners to host blood drives and promote them locally. TBC provides marketing materials and brings its bloodmobile or supplies to run the drive indoors. Businesses, churches and schools are typical sites for these drives, Smithson said.
Anyone interested in hosting a blood drive may call 864-255-5003, and donors can find a way to donate near them at thebloodconnection.org/donate.
TBC has been in a 10-month drought of blood donors, coupled with COVID-related drive cancellations.
“Over the summer things got pretty dire, then it got a bit better and has wavered a little since,” Smithson said. “But this has been worse than what we’ve seen so far.”
Two donors were giving blood Thursday afternoon at Greenwood’s TBC office, 341 Old Abbeville Highway. Lisa Roach said she donates about four times a year — as does her husband. She heard about the blood shortage on the news, which is part of what brought her out Thursday.
“We care about other people, we love everyone and want to make sure we do our part,” she said.
Camden Vuocolo was donating platelets nearby. A Lander University student, Vuocolo said this was his second time donating blood.
“Honestly, I heard about the need for it and just kind of figured it would be a good thing to do,” he said.