A blood drive in memory of Greenwood Police Capt. Travis Anderson collected 34 units Wednesday.
Anderson died last year after a battle with Stage 4 melanoma, something his widow Kristin Anderson said they haven’t really talked about.
“He was first diagnosed in 2011 for the first time. It’s skin cancer, you know? It can be prevented – looking at sunscreen and getting things checked out. I think that the biggest thing he would want everybody to know is that if something doesn’t look right get it checked out. Unfortunately for us, we didn’t catch it this last time, but we did the first and it was 10 years later,” she said.
Anderson described her late husband as “a mess” and said most people who knew him probably had plenty of stories to share. She said after an initial blood drive last year, Anderson was thankful and amazed by the turnout at the second blood drive in his memory, which was conducted by the Greenwood Police Department and The Blood Connection.
“The guys at the fire department, friends and family, the police department they have all been keeping his memory alive and trying to do things for the community just like he did. Even before, he was a volunteer for the fire services when it was volunteer only so it’s good to see that some good is coming from it,” Anderson said.
Anderson, who is a nurse, said there’s a shortage of blood donations, in part because of COVID-19.
Among his coworkers, Anderson was known as a great person on and off the clock. Greenwood police officer Jonathan Vaughn, who was one of many that came out to donate, said he tries to give blood as often as he can; that Wednesday’s event was in memory of Anderson made the donation special.
“He was a great guy — smart at work and smart at home. He was kind of one of those people you could always count on. He’s always been a good guy at work and not at work,” he said. “It’s not for me (giving blood), it’s for the people and that’s why I do it. So why not help when you can? Blood will come back just like your hair.”
Greenwood Evidence Technician Kenya Griffin worked with Anderson for 10-15 years and like Vaughn, tries to donate any chance she can. Like many, she had nothing but positive things to say about Anderson.
“Travis was great as a coworker and great as a friend. I knew that anytime I needed him whether it was for work or off duty I could call him and he would do whatever he could to help,” she said.
Camille Jenkins, who works with Kristin, said she didn’t meet her until after Anderson died, but said “she’s always fun to work with and a good friend.”
“He must have been a wonderful man to have been married to Kristin,” she said of Anderson.
Being a nurse, Jenkins said Wednesday’s blood drive is saving lives in Anderson’s memory.
“Kristin and I both give blood a lot at the hospital so we know a lot about how important that is and it’s just a really special thing that people are doing it in his memory,” Jenkins said.