Greenwood County's The Blood Connection center drew 529 units of blood in January, both at the 341 Old Abbeville Highway location and in donations at mobile sites.

After three years of anticipating blood shortages, the sole provider of blood for Upstate hospitals is seeing donation numbers improve.

The Blood Connection provides blood for hospitals in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia, and is the source of blood bags for Self Regional Medical Center.

