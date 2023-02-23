After three years of anticipating blood shortages, the sole provider of blood for Upstate hospitals is seeing donation numbers improve.
The Blood Connection provides blood for hospitals in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia, and is the source of blood bags for Self Regional Medical Center.
In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, donations to TBC plummeted. When hospitals resumed surgical procedures blood suppliers feared a shortage, and throughout the ensuing years, blood donations remained low as demand spiked.
“Thankfully, TBC is in a better place now,” said Katie Simpson, partnerships and media supervisor at The Blood Connection. “While our inventory is stable right now, we encourage community members to continue to donate blood regularly, because just one severe trauma or complicated surgery can use a high number of blood products, which could deplete the overall supply.”
Some blood recipients need upwards of 20-30 units at a time, Simpson said. Thankfully, TBC is seeing more donations. In January 2022, TBC saw 20,860 units of blood donated across all its regions. This year, TBC collected 25,436 units in January.
“Blood products cannot be made in a lab — they must be donated — and oftentimes we find that until people see firsthand how lifesaving blood products can be, donating blood is not a priority,” Smithson said.
The organization is trying to get younger donors to commit to a lifelong habit of donations. Today TBC is hosting blood drives in Columbia and Greenwood in partnership with the Girl Scouts Mountains to Midlands council. Today and on March 2, TBC is partnering with Texas Roadhouse for its “Hearts as Big as Texas” campaign, bringing bloodmobiles throughout the Carolinas and Georgia and offering Texas Roadhouse gift cards and coupons for donors.
To learn more about donating blood at The Blood Connection, or to schedule an appointment, visit bit.ly/3Kuq1VY
