Residents came together Saturday afternoon for a community block party that served as a political event for Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer.
Fresh off a televised endorsement of Steyer, Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs was at Magnolia Park and was distributing campaign literature and support materials.
“It’s a block party, so we just invite you in and talk with you about the importance of getting out and voting,” Childs said. “People can walk here. It’s a good location.”
Childs, Steyer campaign organizer Mary Geren and former state Rep. Harold Mitchell spoke to attendees, many of whom signed up to help the campaign, listened to music and dined on a free soul food lunch catered by S&S Restaurant.
“This is a community-outreach event,” Geren said. “Tom has been in the state a lot. He obviously can’t be everywhere every day, so we’re here to represent him.”
Geren said Steyer, a billionaire who is mostly self-funding his campaign, has been a philanthropist for most of his adult life.
“This is just an example of that,” she said. “We wanted to reach out to the community an introduce them to Tom, but also just love on them because we are servant leaders.”
She said most people she talks to still haven’t decided who they will support in the first-in-the-South Democratic presidential primary Feb. 29.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been leading in the polls here, but U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has been coming on strong following a popular vote victory in the Iowa caucuses and a first-place finish in the New Hampshire primary. Sanders had an event later in the day at the Brewer Complex.
“We’re hoping this will give them some education about Tom Steyer and they will consider voting for him,” Geren said of the block party. “Beyond that, we want to leave a footprint in Greenwood County that we are organizing. There are many county party officials that are here, too. We want to get folks motivated no matter who our nominee is. Tom Steyer will support that person. But we want to make sure people register and take part in the democratic process.”
Harold Mitchell, a former state representative, said he met Childs in Greenville last week, where she was rallying women there to vote for Steyer. She asked Mitchell to come to Saturday’s event.
“I’m here because, after seeing all the candidates, I was able to talk with Tom and then do some research myself,” Mitchell said. “I wasn’t going to do an endorsement, but this race is too important. (President) Trump is guilty, but it’s going to be the people that have to remove him. The thing is, who is going to be that person who can best do that, who can rally African Americans, young people, seniors, the business community, everybody it’s going to take to remove him from office?”
Mitchell said people are familiar with what current legislators have done in Washington and are looking for new ideas and direction.
“I’m looking at a man who has actually got a lot of this done, while everybody else is talking about what they want to do,” Mitchell said.
Childs said people come up to her and are excited to share with her that they’ve seen her television endorsement ad for Steyer.
“They say, ‘Oh, Ms. Childs, I just saw you on TV,’” she said.