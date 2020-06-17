As Tuesday’s Greenwood County Council meeting came to a close, chants of “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace” rang out from the about a dozen people who came out in support of Black Lives Matter Greenwood.
For weeks, protests and demonstrations nationwide have called for police and social reform to ensure fair treatment for people of color following a Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd. The Black Lives Matter Greenwood group, spearheaded by Travis Greene, asked in protests for Greenwood’s officials to implement a citizens review board to oversee law enforcement misconduct allegations, along with other changes.
The reason they gathered and showed up to Tuesday’s council meeting, Greene said, was to keep pressure on officials and ensure these demands are heard.
“It’s our efforts to have our voices heard,” he said. “It’s important for us as the community — whether black, white, brown, whatever.”
Greene said he was disappointed to hear no discussion of the ongoing fights for racial equality nationwide. Jaylon Key-Lott said he attended to get a look at what county council does and how they operate. He was also interested in finding out how people can get on the agenda to speak at a meeting.
Jadon Lott said seeing how the process of government administration works is key in enacting change.
“It’s realizing that there needs to be a change, and that I’ve got my head in the door by being a part of this,” he said.
As council went into a closed-door session to discuss legal matters, the group shifted outside. After a few rounds of chants, people began to talk about politics, local and national, and how effective changes can be made.
The group waited for county officials to wrap up their business and come out, and a few asked council Chairman Steve Brown questions. One person asked about the Confederate monument beside the county courthouse, and Brown said the county believes it falls under the state’s Heritage Act and can’t be removed without legislative approval. Brown gave his contact information out, and invited people to sign up to speak at the next council meeting by calling the county manager’s office and asking to be placed on the agenda.
County Council’s next meeting is scheduled for July 7. Details such as time should be released by July 3.