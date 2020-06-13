Black Lives Matter of Greenwood boycotted Sports Break and Break on the Lake on Friday because of comments owner Kevin Prater posted May 31 on Facebook.
“There is nothing more disgusting than taking a life,” the post said. “There is nothing right about what is going on in Minnesota. The police should be held accountable to the full extent of the law but here is my question and rant for the day. Why do black lives only matter when death comes to a black life by the actions of a white person?”
He then references the murder of Cadric Elmore Jr., a black man from Greenwood that got shot in Myrtle Beach. Police charged Kemian Masonte Reese, another black man from Greenwood, with the shooting on May 26. He went on to address the looting and protest that are occurring across the United States in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officers.
“Instead of peaceful protest as MLK would have done, you disgrace everything he stood for,” the post said. “Equality, peace and love... you destroy your neighborhood all while accomplishing what? Destroying more black lives.”
“We are tired of the racial injustices here in the United States, especially when it comes to the police,” Travis Greene, the group’s co-founder, said. “It just so happens we have people that have the same views that these police officers have, and Mr. Kevin Prater has those views, which he expressed on Facebook and led to people being upset.”
Greene said BLM decided to have a boycott and a protest against Sports Break to affect Prater’s money and peace just as he believes the black community isn’t getting peace.
“We’ve learned through history that if you impact peoples’ money you impact their views and their stance on things,” he said.
Ian Sargent joined the boycott because he wanted to let the community know that actions and words that are divisive and hurtful aren’t OK, especially if someone is a business owner.
“They have a lot of exposure and the opportunity to actually open up a dialog, and create a space where they can promote diversity,” he said. “When you go in the opposite direction it needs to be called out because it’s up to the citizens, especially here in Greenwood, to make this place a community that reflects a place that’s diverse, open and welcoming.”
Laura Martin joined the protest because the movement had gotten some momentum and she wanted to keep things going.
“We want to set up a zero tolerance policy for hatred and bigotry,” she said.
The group planned to boycott Sports Break, but the sports bar is closed until Sunday because one of its employees recently tested positive for COVID-19. The protesters moved the boycott to Break on the Lake because Greene found out that Prater was working there.
Dennis Clark said Kevin Prater has done a lot for Greenwood County.
“All the ball fields and all that stuff,” he said.
In reference to the remarks Prater posted, Clark said he has gotten kicked off Facebook three times already because of “this black lives matter stuff.”
“All lives matter, not just the black lives,” he said. “(Prater) said something about blacks not getting what they deserved or whatever. Look at all your ball players, 90% are black people and they’re awesome. We got some good ball players in Greenwood that keep coming back.”
Clark talked about a black man who got shot Saturday morning, the same day as the “Justice for George Floyd” protest.
“Where is (Greenwood County Councilwoman) Edith Childs when it comes to this stuff in Greenwood? Mrs. Hat Lady, she should be out here in the middle of all this stuff,” he said. “She doesn’t want to be because it’s negative, and it’s all positive when she’s around. She’s the voice of the community, she needs to be out here.
“There’s no sense in these 18- and 19-year-old wanna-be-thugs walking around with guns. You got to be 21 to buy a gun, so why are these kids out here? They’re also selling dope, and I think that’s what it’s all about. This person is getting bigger than that person with the dope so imma take his business and shoot him. We need a task force in Greenwood.”
Clark did not mind the protest, but he didn’t want to see windows being broken and buildings burned.
“We’re going through this pandemic right now and we don’t need all this stuff,” he said. “There’s more businesses going down because of this. Let’s all get together, be one and not just separate everybody. Come on now, people.”
The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office was called when protesters tried to enter the establishment, but no one was arrested or instructed to move off the property. The county owns the lake, so he and the other protesters had the right to be on the premises, Greene said. When the protesters tried entering the building, Prater told them to leave, but did offer them an opportunity to talk with him about his comments, which they declined.
Steve Harrington, general manager of Sports Break, said he would have replied “All Lives Matter” seven years ago when the Black Lives Matter movement began. Now with a 15-month-old son and another child on the way, he doesn’t want his children to be raised in this world if it’s the way it is right now.
“Sitting on the sidelines is moving backwards. It’s time to be involved moving forward,” he said.
Harrington explained how he’s been educated enough to know that “All Lives Matter” is not the right reply to the Black Lives Matter movement.
“That’s so far off base of what the movement is moving toward,” he said. “This is not the world I want to give to my children.”
Harrington is open to being educated, enlightened and taught more about the movement.
“The comments that were made online don’t represent me or my staff,” he said. “I think they were taken out of context and ran with. I think the people that know me and Sports Break know that we’re as far as racist as you can get. To look in here on a day-to-day basis and see the diversity of the crowd that we have, I think proves and shows what we represent.”
Prater did not comment when asked about his Facebook post. He did post an apology about the comments he made last week.
“I sincerely apologize if my words where taken out of context and offended anyone,” the end of the post said.