Bikers for Christ and First Mount Moriah Baptist Church hosted a blessing of the bikes event Sunday. The event included live music, food and prayer. The ceremony’s purpose is to bless the bikes and the riders to keep them safe. Bryant Sims, left in red, pastor at Mount Moriah, joined others who went out to each of the 310 bikes and prayed with riders. “We’ve been cooperating to do this together for nine or 10 years,” Sims said. Tim Clubertson said he came because “I believe in blessing my bike. If he (God) is going to bless my bike, I’m going to be much safer on the road.” The bikers met at Hobby Lobby before heading to the church.