Tish Turner is among the dozens of Black business owners in Greenwood County working to make a living doing something they love.
Turner followed her grandmother around the kitchen for years, and now she’s the co-owner of Granny Hands and Landis Fine Food & Catering LLC at 726-B Montague Ave.
“It’s always been my dream to own a restaurant,” she said. “I’ve been cooking for years and it’s become my passion.”
It took Turner and co-owner Landis Young 16 years to get to the point they are right now. The Southern restaurant opened on March 29, but they did not have a grand opening or ribbon cutting like Turner dreamt because the COVID-19 pandemic halted her plans. She’s hoping to do a grand opening in November, but it will depend on the amount COVID-19 cases in the county and if they subside or not.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t hurt Turner or Young’s business much, and she said they are doing very well. She did acknowledge that opening a restaurant has been a learning experience that took some adjusting and came with a lot of ups and downs. She credits the restaurant’s success to the support they receive from the county, the state and even in North Carolina.
“A lot of people travel to get food from us,” she said. “We didn’t know if it was going to be as successful as it has been, especially because of COVID-19. I can’t complain.”
Turner also helps the community by feeding the homeless and cooking dinners to those who can’t afford to buy food.
“I have a giving heart so I give and help the community as well,” she said.
Turner said it’s important to support minority-owned businesses, but she tries to support all businesses regardless of the owner’s race or ethnicity.
“I have my views and my thoughts on some things but everybody is trying to make a living, we all have a family and we have to provide,” she said. “If it’s something that may have been offensive to me then I may not support that, but I’m a fair person and I try to put myself in other peoples’ shoes. I was raised to love people, so I want everyone to support me so I can try to support them.”
Dray Wideman participated in a monthlong decorating class at Michaels, which led to her love for decorating and the founding of Dray’s Divine Dishes in 2014.
Wideman has always enjoyed cooking, so the combination of her passions for decorating and baking led to her getting licensed to sell goods outside of her home.
Like Turner, Wideman’s business has not been affected much by COVID-19. She even said that her business has gotten better since the COVID-19 pandemic because she’s able to bake more and do pop-up sales at her home. She also partners with other organizations, such as Next Level Lifestyles, which is owned by Jamar “Hoot” Crawford — who she refers to as Deebo.
She anticipated her business suffering because she expected a reduction in birthday parties and weddings, but the pop-ups and the ability to sell individual loads of cakes made up for those missing sales. Wideman made sure she followed the correct regulations and guidelines before she opened her business. She referenced the Cottage Food Law, which authorizes operators to make baked goods and candy to obtain a certain amount of income, and it’s intended to get an individual started before they open a full-scale commercial operation.
Wideman’s goal is to get licensed, help out the county by being able to pay her taxes from the income she earns from baking and purchase a dessert truck that she will sell out of when attending festivals and events in the area.
Wideman, like Turner, gives back to the community. She baked cupcakes for front-line workers around Greenwood County. She delivered them to one of the county’s urgent care centers, to Walmart employees and a respiratory therapist at Self Regional Medical Center.
“I was just trying to give back because my community supports me,” she said. “If I say I’m doing something then they’re all in. That was a big success and I want to be able to do some more stuff like that because these people are doing so much and my business is doing well.”
Gregory Norman has loved cutting grass and being outside ever since he was a child, so after he posted a couple of photos on social media of his yardwork, Xxpress Lawncare became a reality.
“I love to make yards and properties into something they weren’t before I cut them,” he said.
Norman started out cutting grass with a zero-turn lawnmower and after people began liking pictures of his yardwork, he decided to get his business license and now he has mowed lawns across Greenwood County for the past two years.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t affected his line of work because he isn’t in contact with people much when he’s doing his job.
As a Black business owner, he thinks it is all about getting the word out and showing support. All in all, he said that being a minority business owner in Greenwood has been fair, but “it can be better.”
T’Andria Latimer, the owner of the Extended Elegance Plus Size Workshop, has been staying positive during the COVID-19 pandemic. She sells plus-size clothing at workshops and mentors teenage girls who might be dealing with self-confidence issues. She said her mission is to promote self-beauty and not obesity. She even had a walkathon scheduled before the COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation.
Latimer thinks Black business owners get overlooked sometimes, which is why she said everyone needs to work with another, support one another and stick together.
“As a Black business owner I have just been pushing myself and my work out there,” she said.