More on minority-owned businesses

Andre Gregory, who owns Smoothie King, maintains a list of minority-owned businesses in Greenwood:

Ambitious Styles at 107 Grace St. — Call 864-993-9407 or email Shaecoates31@gmail.com

Amica Smith - Williams, Independent Beauty Consultant for Mary Kay — Call 864-993-7190 or email amicawilliams618@gmail.com

Design 31 — Call 864-321-4470 or email design31co@gmail.com

Dray's Divine Dishes at 202 Hardwood Loop. Call 864-341-4141 or email draysdishes@yahoo.com

Granny Hands And Landis at 726 Montague Ave. — Call 864-538-4005 or email xayvionhi30@gmail.com

Hair By Danielle Jonaria Hamilton — Call 864-344-45762 or email JonariaHamilton825@gmail.com

Ideal Looks — Call 706-426-0738 or email shopideallooks@gmail.com

Jay's Soothing Treasures at 227 Chatham Drive — Call 864-323-6209 or email Jessica.partlow@hotmail.com

La Hacienda

LadyNatashaB Jewelz — Call 803-295-1628 or email Ladynatashabjewelz.com

Luxurious Touch Beauty Salon at 231 Hampton Ave. — Call 864-321-9372 or email tedadean@gmail.com

MELSON Creative Ventures at 108 S. Pond Court — Call 864-992-0412 or 864-992-2115, or email belinda@mwd4u.biz or tgmelson@gmail.com

MiaS_thestylist — Call 864-396-6294 or email Sibert930@yahoo.com

Mytwin Flooring And Cleaning — Call 864-337-6718 or email Mytwinflooring@gmail.com

Phoenix Academy of Arts LLC at 801 Reynolds Ave. — Call 864-450-6488 or email phoenixdance864@yahoo.com

PurrTeez & More at 110 Carver St. — Call 864-554-3905 or email Purrteez20@gmail.com

Ree’s Florist & Gifts at 126 N. Main St. — Call 864-852-6330 or email Reedesigns2014@gmail.com

Royalty Kreations LLC — Call 864-396-6294 or email Sibert930@yahoo.com

SD SCENTS at 124 Dorchester St. — Call 864-344-9694 or email damon.sherry@gmail.com

Smoothie King Store 1799 at 479 Bypass 72 NW — Call 864-377-8555 or email sk1799@smoothieking.com

Something to Remember Event planning at 128 Cherokee Drive — Call 864-450-7287

Unique Beauty Salon at 1511 E. Cambridge Ave. — Call 864-337-5926 or email Dedelarrychris26@gmail.com

Wholesome Ounces at 200 Bevington Court — Call 864-337-3654 or email wholesomeozs@gmail.com

Xxpress Lawncare at 107 Carlton St. — Call 864-323-9600 or email Greglee1231@gmail.com

More information is available on these businesses at indexjournal.com. To have Gregory add your business to his list, fill out the online form at forms.gle/outb2YzqLv1mi6aa9.

Gregory and the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce came up with an additional list of minority-owned businesses that have not filled out the form, following: