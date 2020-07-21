Some things come in twos.
“When we got back from Italy, I needed a job to make some money!” Tony Lenti said with a laugh. There are, of course, two Lentis living in Greenwood, both of whom have taught at Lander University. The subject of this article’s focus is Tony, the professor whose career has spanned a remarkable 50 years.
When Tony and Marianne – who later became known as the Lenti Piano Duo – got married, they went to Florence, Italy for a year of studying and performing. They had just graduated from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York.
It was a daring adventure in an optimistic era, and there was no telling where it might lead. And it was an unexpected encounter at the beginning of this journey that led to the Lentis becoming an ensemble, not just in marriage, but also at the piano.
Arriving in Florence, the Lentis figured they might try to get a car, but before buying one, they thought it would be a good idea to go to the consulate and ask some questions about how an American might go about doing such a thing.
Lenti’s recollection of the occasion is clear: “We went to the receptionist at the American consulate, and we said ‘we’d like to talk to somebody about the rules for Americans buying and driving cars in Europe.’ Well this distinguished looking guy was walking by as I said that. And he said to her (the receptionist) most suddenly ‘I’ll take care of these folks.’”
This was no low level diplomat who stepped in to assist the Lentis; it turned out he was the chief officer.
“He was the consul general for Florence. And he answered our questions, ultimately discouraging us from buying a car. It was too complicated and expensive.”
And that wasn’t the end of the meeting. Consul Gen. Joseph C. Wheeler brought the young Lentis to lunch. After lunch, Wheeler showed them around the magnificent building that housed the consular office (and still does).
“On the second floor [of the consulate] there was a ballroom, with a piano. And [Wheeler] said, ‘try it out, you might like it.’”
Wheeler liked the Lentis’ playing. The request he then made of them was nothing short of life-changing for the soon-to-be Lenti Piano Duo.
Tony remembers it like it was yesterday: “[Wheeler] said ‘we’re doing a dinner for the Paris Peace Talks delegation (a bid to end the War in Vietnam).’ The head of the delegation from America was a man named Philip Habib. He and his wife were on break, and they were traveling a little. They were coming to Florence, and the American consulate was organizing a banquet for them. We were asked to give a concert after the banquet.”
The Lentis were more than happy to oblige.
“What are you going to play?” Wheeler asked. Tony and Marianne suggested something by Chopin and Liszt respectively, but Wheeler was not satisfied.
“‘Oh no!’ he said. ‘Why don’t you play duets? You know, you’re on your honeymoon. That’d be more romantic, to play duets. You play duets, don’t you?’”
Lenti pauses at this point in the story. He can then be seen smirking when he admits, “Well, I don’t think one should lie … but sometimes a little white one is not so bad. So I said ‘of course we do duets; all the time!’”
And that was that.
“He gave us the date. And we left the consulate, feeling good. But we went to the music store and bought some duets and we learned ‘em!”
Thus began the Lenti Piano Duo.
Although the Lentis don’t perform together anymore, Tony smiles as he shares some of the memories. On one occasion, a young lady asked him about their practicing.
“Is there ever a time when you look across to her at the other piano, and you stop playing physically but the music continues, and you rush toward one another and embrace and kiss?” she asked. Lenti’s reply was unequivocal: “Not on your life, baby!” he recalls telling her.
What would usually happen, he explains, is that “we would be practicing at ten o’clock at night, having put the boys to bed, and we would be playing this hypnotically beautiful piece of music, that should conjure up all sorts of emotion. But instead, I would hear from the other piano ‘are you really going to put the pedal down at that point, Tony?’ Or I would say ‘I don’t really care for the accent that you’re giving in the last measure.’”
All joking aside, Lenti declares that “when you are playing something of musical greatness, you merge. Some of the most deeply moving emotional experiences of my life were playing great music with my wife, where we felt it together. You know, I didn’t have to count out loud to figure out when to come in. Instinctively I knew exactly when she was going to get the downbeat, because I was with her all the way. And the emotional drive, the ebb, the flow, whatever you want to call it, is something you experience together.
“So I enjoyed solo playing, and I’ve done some. I’ve played concerti now and again. But probably the best playing I ever did, and the most rewarding playing, was with her. And I think she would probably say the same thing.”