Black history is American history, and in Greenwood there are countless people striving to steer our community toward a future we can be proud of. By stepping forward and taking an active role in local affairs, some of our history-makers are working to change Greenwood by empowering residents with a sense of communal responsibility.
Annette EdwardsEdwards serves as preacher at Old Field Bethel AME Church, but she said God has called her to reach people outside the walls of any church.
“I can’t get away from it, I can’t get away from my calling,” she said. “It’s not something I asked for.”
Edwards grew up in a big family, and her parents ensured they attended church. In 1991, she got her initial calling to ministry, and over the years built close relationships throughout the AME church. She first pastored at Allen Chapel AME Church, but left the AME church on good terms in 2003 to start her own ministry.
Inner City Faith Ministries was where Edwards put to practice her urge to reach people where they are. It was nondenominational, and her goal was to reach people who otherwise weren’t involved in a faith community.
“We had it open for people who were drunk, let’s call them outcasts,” she said, “people who couldn’t clean up.”
Edwards found support among her peers in the AME church, and saw people turn their lives around from addiction and violence during the 14 years she ran the ministry. In the meantime, she was visiting Greenwood’s jail to work one-on-one with inmates and advocate for rehabilitative jail release programs.
“When I leave this Earth, I want to have impacted people’s lives,” she said.
Then, in July 2018, she got a phone call that fast-tracked her need to make a change. At nearly 10 p.m. one night, she got a call that a young relative, TaDarrius Robinson, had been shot and killed.
Robinson was 18 years old when he died. Edwards had watched him grow up, and only two days earlier she had talked with him at her mother’s house — he had fixed a plate of food and sat down to watch some TV while visiting with relatives. To hear he was now dead was a shock, but Edwards rushed to the scene of the shooting.
Police let Edwards in to the taped-off crime scene, and she helped calm a scared and angry crowd. She was with TaDarrius’ mother when she first saw his body.
Even now, TaDarrius’ murder case remains open.
“That’s a vision you’ll never forget. That’s a pain that never leaves you,” she said. “I want to make sure that no mother has to walk around with that pain inside of them.”
The senseless violence of that year saw multiple young men shot and killed, and Edwards had enough of it. She was inspired to get involved with police matters, and advocated for residents and government to come together and find unifying ways to stop the bloodshed. Part of the solution, she said, is embracing a love of communities that are often portrayed as dangerous
“As long as you have breath, there is hope,” she said. “Places like these — Phoenix, Taggart, New Market, these used to be prestige communities. You should be proud of your communities.”
She ran for mayor in 2018 against Brandon Smith, and though she didn’t cinch the seat, she still works closely with the city through a diversity panel of advisers. She’s serving as a liaison between the city and residents, helping bring people’s concerns and comments to the officials who can help.
“Everybody has a role to play in this community,” she said. “My ministry is about feeding people if they’re hungry. My ministry is about getting people jobs. My ministry is about helping people. I really want to be able to make a difference in this community. Not just in the church, but in the community — in the jails, everywhere. Whatever stage of life they’re in, I want to make a difference.”
Oliver McCrayWhen Bishop Oliver McCray sees a problem, he tries to fix it himself.
It’s a trait he’s had for a long time, but he felt locked into this need to fix the world around him when he went to law school. As a senior in high school, he was looking for colleges that would put him on a path toward law school, and a tour at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina cinched it for him.
“We went to a girls’ softball game. When I saw the girls playing at this HBCU, I said I want to come here,” he said. “I think it was the fact that it was a predominantly Black school, and I saw the spirit of excellence in everything they did.”
From the students’ enthusiasm, McCray said he saw this was a place where Black students could come to learn about and invest in themselves, as well as their community. He majored in political science, and said the school was more like a family than a traditional university. Professors were more like aunts and uncles.
Through the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, he participated in fundraisers for legal defense funds, worked with homeless shelters and had community cleanup events. After he graduated, he had a job at a college in Rock Hill before following a call to ministry.
He was with a large church in Florida when his children started having children of their own. McCray started looking for a way to move back to the Carolinas.
“One of my cousins called and told me about a church in Greenwood that needed a pastor,” he said. “I moved from Tampa, and I haven’t looked back since.”
When McCray stepped in as pastor at Morris Chapel Baptist Church, he saw the community around it needed a change.
“The first thing I did was have a parade in the community, called the Power Parade,” he said.
He brought down the marching band from Benedict College, another historically Black school, to lead a parade through the streets around Morris Chapel. It was important to him that the parade route not simply run through Uptown, because it was explicitly intended to show pride for his newfound community.
“It was a major success,” he said. “Kids would come out of their houses, seniors on their porches, and all the church members would come out with their vehicles with auxiliary posters.”
When bringing the Benedict College band in became cost prohibitive, McCray moved to doing community cleanups himself. He walked along Baptist Avenue and surrounding streets picking up trash, and stopping to talk with residents. Over the years, he’s built close relationships with people who have never stepped foot into the church for a service.
“It opened up their understanding, it made them feel included,” he said. “It’s one thing to have a community even where everyone is welcome to come, but it’s something else to go to people and offer a hand to them at their home.”
Organizing the parades was also what put McCray in contact with Greenwood’s government. Having to get permits and talk with police for security on the parade route meant McCray started building relationships with city and county government, and soon he was attending every city council meeting he could.
He was improving community morale, and he said he wanted to work to build a stronger sense of community among residents.
“It’s easy to live in this community and feel like people don’t care about you,” he said. “Most of the issues with our environment, I think, are self-inflicted.”
Anyone can take time to pick up trash around where they live, he said. Having pride in your community is contagious, and can bring people together.
McCray has hosted food distributions and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, and has been championing efforts to get a community pool in the southeast end of Greenwood. Change and growth are possible in all parts of Greenwood, he said, but it takes people embracing an active role in their community.
“The changes will be made when you go and do it yourself,” he said. “I go to council meetings because I want to see, are you going to keep your word? Once I get my mind on something, I’m not a quitter. I’m a fighter.”
Patricia PartlowGreenwood City Council’s newest member, Patricia Partlow, won a special election to fill the late Linda Edwards’ Ward 2 seat. Edwards represented Ward 2 for more than two decades before her passing, and Partlow sought to bring growth and change to the community she’s lived in all her life.
“Just being out in the community, one of the things I’ve always heard is “why does our community not look better,’” Partlow said.
She’s seen homes get boarded up and lots sit vacant, but in their place she imagines homes for the homeless and elderly, alongside vibrant community parks and green spaces.
Partlow is a graduate of Benedict College. She’s been active with the Greenwood Food Bank and other charitable efforts, but now in council she’s got her sights on addressing a lack of livable housing in the area. She’s been working with the city’s office of code enforcement to learn more about the process of condemning derelict houses.
“I don’t want improvements in the community to displace people who live here by making their rent go up,” she said.
Partlow lives in the same house her parents owned, and she still sees sparks of the unified community she loved growing up.
“We watch out for each other,” she said. “We had one lady in our neighborhood who, if your house was looking raggedy, she’d tell you.”
Having a mowed lawn and a clean street was a point of pride, and that’s a sense of pride she wants to see returned to all of Greenwood. Along with programs and opportunities for young people, she said pride is an ingredient in the effort to stop neighborhood violence. She wants to see young people’s talents fostered and nurtured, rather than squandered.
“If we can change the ways they think about themselves, we can change their outcomes,” she said. “In order for anything to change, we need to come together. We can’t sit back, you have to get involved.”