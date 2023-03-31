ABBEVILLE — You can't imagine what a tornado is like until you've experienced one.
Several people don't have to imagine after living the one that struck Abbeville and Calhoun Falls the night of Saturday, March 31, 1973. For them, the memories remain fresh 50 years later.
Charles Walker wrote "A Tornado and What It Did in Abbeville and Calhoun Falls, S.C.," which detailed what happened. It features stories from the Index-Journal and photos taken by Walker. Excerpts from the book are in the archives of Abbeville County Library.
The book quotes Thomas E. Couch, a Red Cross official, as saying at least 19 homes in Calhoun Falls were destroyed, as well as Slaton Motel and eight vehicles, along with barns and sheds. In the McKenzie Acres section of Abbeville, at least 25 homes were listed as total losses, 25 more were heavily damaged and up to 35 had minor damage. In total, up to 125 houses were damaged. Five houses on the highway leading to Hodges were destroyed, seven were heavily damaged and three received minor damage. Several mobile homes were damaged or destroyed.
According to reports, the twister dipped in numerous places, splintering a swath about 200 yards wide and at least 15 miles long.
A report from the American Insurance Association placed the damage at $1.5 million, although the figure only included insured properties, according to the book. Another report increased the figure to $3 million.
Adjusting for inflation, that figure would equate to just more than $20 million in 2023 dollars.
The dead were identified as Thomas William Ferguson, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fletcher W. Ferguson of 101 Pinewood Circle, Abbeville; Tammy Renee Newton, 7, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William R. Newton of 108 Handy Court, Abbeville; Forrest G. Addison, 47, Calhoun Falls; Samuel Lomax, 40, McCormick; Floyd Daniel, 35, Greenwood; and Wallace Calhoun Powell, 49, Calhoun Falls.
Ferguson, Newton and Daniel died in Abbeville; Addison, Lomax and Powell died at Slaton Motel. The death toll reached seven with the death of Christine Wharton, 21, of Abbeville, who died in Self Memorial Hospital. She was injured when the tornado struck the motel.
The death toll could have been higher as the storm struck about 9:30 p.m.
Couch reported that between 40 and 60% of homeowners interviewed concerning damage to their property said they were out for the evening when the tornado struck. If the tornado has occurred on a weeknight when most of those people would be home with their families, the death and injury count would almost certainly have been higher, Couch noted in the book.
"It was very scary because you knew its power and you were helpless," said Janet Vandiver, who lived with her husband on Hillcrest Drive. She said Monday that they had settled in to watch "The Carol Burnett Show" when everything went dark.
"Suddenly it sounded as if a train was coming through our house and we realized it was a tornado."
She had never been in a tornado, Vandiver said. "It was just a shock at first. Confusion might be a better word."
"When it first happens, you're not sure what to do because it's something so much more powerful than you are," Vandiver said.
Vandiver recalled that in the middle of the street, there was an old shed that looked like it would fall over if you blew on it. The tornado didn't even affect it, but the storm took down 500 trees in a neighborhood.
"We could hear the trains pretty well from our house and thought the trains were very loud," she said. "Then it dawned on us what it was. We went to a room that didn't have any outside doors."
They got down on the floor and put cushions and pillows over their heads. "I hadn't thought of that in years," Vandiver said. "We didn't know what to do, other than just to protect our heads."
Ominous beginnings
While the day started out as normal as any other, as it wore on, there were indications something was coming.
"I remember the whole day as being strange or odd," said Conway Wilson Shirley, who was 12 years old at the time. Shirley recalled the day in a Facebook group post. "The coloring outside was a weird greenish coloring. Storms rolled in later in the evening."
Leland Beaudrot of Due West lived in Greenwood at the time. The storm moved in from Georgia. The darkness of the sky has remained in his memory. Reports of the storm's progress were broadcast on television.
"It really hit really hard," he said last Friday. "It was so unexpected. It makes us all take it seriously."
"We were driving home from Anderson via backroads to the Watts community," Alison Mundy Latham said in a Facebook group post. "We heard it on the radio. We got to a point that the whole car was shaking and Daddy couldn’t see anymore for the rain.
"He stopped right where he was and Mama said 'Where are we?' He said 'I have no idea if I’m even on the road or not.'
"There were four of us kids and Mama pulled us all up front surrounding her," Latham said. "She later said that if we were to die it would be in her arms. I was 9. It was incredibly scary. I’ve never seen it rain like that since."
Close calls
After the storm passed, the Vandivers realized they lost a large cedar tree in the yard. It fell between the house and carport. "It was amazing; it was a small area," she said.
"Only when it had passed and there was a flash of lightning did we realize that our friend’s house was completely gone. We waited anxiously to know their fate and were relieved to learn they had been out of town that night," she said.
"In the next few days, it seemed chain saws ran day and night and for years whenever I heard a chain saw or a too-loud train, it brought back the trauma of that night," Vandiver said.
Kim Renker was practicing with a band in an outbuilding when the tornado struck. Tommy Ferguson was killed and she suffered a broken pelvis and a hole in her head.
"I was in traction for a month so I wouldn’t walk with a limp," she said.
Jake Lawrence remembers his father and grandpa Harold had gone to a movie in Anderson and were heading home.
"I think before they got to Calhoun Falls (near Lowndesville) it began to hail. It soon cleared and they made it to Calhoun Falls. As soon as they got to town the power went out," he wrote in a social media post. "My Aunt Linda was visiting with my grandmother at the time and she was pregnant. She and my uncle were living in Lavonia. She had just left and was heading home when she saw the tornado and barely escaped it.
"Daddy and a friend, Michael Parnell, went to check around to see what had happened because no one knew why the power was out. They soon saw that the motel was gone as well as some houses. Daddy says it is something he will never forget."
It turned out that Slaton Motel, which had been in business for a few months, had been ripped from its foundation by the storm, carried across Highway 72 and hurled to the ground, according to a news article. Wreckage was scattered across nearly two acres of a muddy field where three bodies were discovered.
One survivor was in the shower after a day of fishing when the storm struck. He was found naked in a field amid the wreckage from the motel.
"We were visiting Johnny and Suzanne Moss in McKenzie Acres that night," Nancy Erwin wrote in a post. "We made it to the hallway with Chuck and Tracy just as the windows started breaking. When it was all over the only part of the house left standing was the hallway and part of a bathroom."
"Our parents, like many more, were at High Meadows Country Club," said Conway Shirley. "Before my parents left, I remember asking my mama what a tornado sounded like ... which was another odd occurrence.
"The storms started and soon Lura Jean Chandler was at our back door in the middle of the storm looking for her son, Kin. No cellphones then. He was also across the street at the Gale's.
"After she left, our power went out. About 5-10 minutes later, chaos! By far, the scariest I have ever been in my life," Shirley said. "Everything got suddenly quiet. And then a loud sound of a train and pressure built around the room we had run to, our den, where we huddled to each other. I don't remember the glass breaking, the front French doors breaking away or even the second-story roof being ripped off. What seemed like a lifetime, but was really a minute maybe, the storm was gone. David and I took off running to get out of the house. The lightning is another thing I will never forget."
"I'm so delighted to be standing here." That was the reaction of Mrs. W.F. "Teto" Nichols after having survived the tornado that struck her home about 10 p.m. that Saturday, according to a newspaper story.
She said: "The tornado came without warning. We, my husband, four- and seven-year-old sons and I, were watching TV in the den and I went to the kitchen to watch the hail through the window. We went back into the den and the electricity went off. I lit a candle and then we heard a tremendous sound."
Mrs. Nichols opened the door to better hear the sound, which she compared to a jet engine, but was unable to close the door.
Sensing that something serious was happening, Mr. Nichols led his family to a secure place in the basement below the den.
"The roof blew off in about 15 seconds," he said. "The windows were sucked into the basement as the casements went outside. It was like the whole house was breathing," he said "On the last breath, it really went."
"We didn't have time to be afraid," Mrs. Nichols said. "We haven't had the time to be upset. ... the only thing that matters to me now is the fact that we are here. Everything else appears immaterial. Survival is sweet."
Picking up the pieces
Soldiers with the National Guard protected the roads as recovery efforts got underway.
"You had to show your driver's license to get to your driveway," Vandiver said. An article in an April 2 edition of the Index-Journal indicated that roads in Abbeville were closed to all traffic except for local and emergency vehicles. A curfew was established in parts of Abbeville from Sunday night to Monday morning.
Jack Bentley of Calhoun Falls stood by and watched as Mennonite workers hammered away on the roof of his home, replacing the shingles that has been blown off by the storm, according to an article. Bentley had no insurance and would have had difficulty replacing the roof.
He was a grateful man Tuesday. "I asked them whether they worked by the hour or by the day and they told me: 'We just work.' That's the way they do things," Bentley said.
Bentley had to buy the roofing materials, but the shingles were put on for free. The men had the house covered in short order.
Two Mennonite churches are in the area and a spokesman estimated that about 50 men were rebuilding. Others from out of state were expected to help for a few days.
"We just go to houses as we get called to them," one worker said. "The Mennonites are concentrating their assistance to people who had no insurance to cover their loss, and to people in the direct need of help."
Gena Boggero said in a post that her mother, Earline Boggero, was a nurse at Abbeville Hospital when the storm hit.
"She made it back to the hospital courtesy of my daddy driving her through the debris field. They ended up having him help out. I remember them saying he would help the people that didn't need immediate attention and vaguely something about him helping tape a little boy's ear back on until they could get the critical patients handled."
Jerry Latham said in a post that he was at a Three Dog Night concert in Augusta when the tornado hit. On the way back home, lightning in the sky was a dark purple.
"When we got back to Abbeville, the National Guard had already been deployed. One of the girls with me lived off the Due West Highway, so we had to go Highland Terrace to Greenville Street," he said. There used to be large trees on both sides of the road and there was a single lane through the debris. All the trees were destroyed.
"The next morning my father woke me early and said 'Get up; get the chain saws. We are going to help.' As we were cutting trees off of people's houses, many came up to my father and said, 'Gus, do you have whatever they needed tarps, plastic, saws, files, etc.?'" His father owned Ace Hardware at the time.
"He called out to me and said we can be of more help if we open the store, so we went to the store, which at that time was across South Main from Wings 101. After we opened, he told me not to charge anyone for anything so we spent the day giving away anything that people needed. I will never forget that."
Rain had been falling all day, said Jack Mitchell, a former state Highway Patrol trooper. That evening, the rainfall got harder.
He was home with his family. The power went out and when the sound of the storm arose, Mitchell realized what was coming. He hustled his wife and children into a closet for safety. Before he could get inside, the windows and doors blew out. A door was knocked off its hinges and struck his head. “I grabbed on a handful of carpet and tried to hold on."
Mitchell saw the roof fly off. There was a bright red light then. "It was bright red and I could see like it was plain as day. I guess it was electricity; I don’t know what it was. All I know was that I could see that.”
It seemed like it lasted 10 minutes, although it was probably no more than a few seconds, he said. Mitchell called out to his wife and children to make sure they were safe. The rest of the house was gone. About the only thing left was the hall closet.
”It was something you couldn’t believe unless you seen it, I guess," he said Wednesday. "I’d never seen nothing like it; I don’t want to see anything like it."
As the storm reached the area, a neighbor — also a state trooper — was driving past to check on his home and family. The trooper said he watched as Mitchell's house exploded. Then the winds lifted his patrol vehicle into the air.
Around the neighborhood, sheets of plywood went right through trees. Shingles were buried one inch into trees. Mitchell said his patrol vehicle was gone, as was a vehicle he had made only one payment on.
After the storm, Mitchell walked 3 to 4 miles looking for parts of his house, but never found anything. Later, he was contacted by a woman in Laurens County who found a box containing his trooper hat near the city limits. The hat was undamaged.
“That doesn’t make sense," he said.
Whenever a storm arises since then, Mitchell said his mind goes back to that night.
Mitchell learned that Abbeville is good about sticking together. The next day, three or four guys were on his property cutting trees with chain saws. “A lot of good come out of that.”
According to the story archive, the area recovered well from the storm. In many cases, it appeared the response to the needs of the tornado victims has been greater than requests for aid. A newspaper article later indicated the damage might not have been as bad as initially thought.
"Community response has been excellent," Dave Bates, a volunteer with the Greenville Red Cross, said. "Many have contributed food and clothing. Local churches have assisted in preparing and serving food and everyone has pitched in to help."
One Red Cross volunteer, Cheryl Reece, worked on relief efforts. Her home was barely missed by the tornado.
"I really felt like God gave me my house and my baby when the child in the house behind me got killed. And I felt like this was something I should do," she said in a news article.
"Many of the people are still in shock," Dave Blackwell, of the Greenville Red Cross chapter said. "The first question they ask is 'What do we do? Where do we go from here?' There's not much we can say except that we're here to provide them with emergency assistance."
"Many of them just want someone to talk to," said Ellen Butler, a Red Cross member. "Talking helps to bring them out of their shock."
One Red Cross volunteer recalled seeing a boat resting near the top of a tree.
Emmett Scott surveyed the wreckage of his son-in-law's home.
"This must have been a case of — what do you call it — premonition. Any other night at this time, there'd have been people in these houses. A lot of them were gone when this hit."
Scott's son-in-law, Paul Sorrow of 117 Pinewood Circle, said you can call it "Pulpwood" now. The top and three-quarters of the wall were gone. Sorrow had checked with a contractor to see what could be rebuilt. "The contractor says it will be a year before he can get to it and maybe six months after that."
Sorrow said he'd rebuild in the same place because "nothing else like this'll ever hit here in 100 years. It just couldn't."
Scott looked up at the hill behind the house. "You know just last week, I was saying how safe this house was from a tornado — the way it's sheltered. Guess I was wrong."
Several residents wanted to know if the area would be declared a disaster zone, and thus available for federal funds for rebuilding. According to an Index-Journal story on April 10, then-Gov. John C. West and then-Rep. William Jennings Bryan Dorn received assurance from White House officials that the declaration would be issued. Funds would be available for temporary housing for people displaced by the storm as well as unemployment compensation for those forced out of work.
Abbeville County schools continued to operate Monday and Tuesday after the storm, according to the archive. Electric power was restored by Monday and telephones were working in most areas.
Officials with most agencies commented on the good community spirit that helped the community pull through the disaster.
The Vandivers epitomized that community spirit. She said they took in a couple whose house on Diamond Street suffered roof damage. They had only seen them twice at church and once at the movies.
So, overnight two people and a dog became four people and two dogs, she wrote in a post. "Since our home was not large, we all had to make adjustments, but for six weeks we lived in harmony (most of the time)."
At first, she said they had a gas stove so they could boil water. Then, the gas service was cut off to avoid fires. She doesn't remember how long they lacked utilities.
Vandiver said she lost contact with the couple after they moved from Abbeville.
"If I had it to do over, I would make the same decision," she said. "We were so blessed because, unlike many of our friends and neighbors, we had not suffered much loss."