Progress has been made in community race relations in the City of Greenwood since Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin took over the department last year.
“I am so proud of the work that our police is doing in the Black community where our church is,” Bishop Oliver McCray said at Monday’s City Council meeting. “I cannot thank them enough. Every time we call them, they are there.”
McCray, the pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church, said there has been so much negativity nationwide toward police.
He said he is able to connect with the residents around the church during what he calls “Trash Talk” where he walks down Sumter Street and Baptist Avenue picking up trash every Friday. While he is clearing the trash, he engages with the residents along those streets.
“They are pleased, they are happy,” McCray said. “They are excited about us being involved.”
McCray said residents are also happy he’s working as a liaison between council and the Black community. He said he knows many people across the country who are unhappy with police.
“This Black man in Greenwood standing right here got something good to say about the police,” McCray said as he turned to address Chaudoin who was sitting in the back of room. “You guys have done what you are supposed to do and you help me as a pastor, as a community leader, as a father, as a grandfather.”
McCray said he has on-hand experience that every time he has needed the Greenwood police, they were there.
“I’m not saying you’re perfect,” McCray said. “But I’m saying you’re 90%.”
McCray said if something negative happens, he hopes dialogue will prevail over violence. He said he hopes to continue meeting quarterly with Chaudoin.
“I am proud of the blue here in Greenwood,” McCray said. “I hope that the blue, the black, the white, the green, all of us can work together.”
Chaudoin said he was humbled by McCray’s words.
“I think it’s a great thing,” Chaudoin said about the work he and McCray have done together.
Council also heard from Zsaquez Flucker, assistant community services director at GLEAMNS, about an upcoming event the organization is having.
Flucker said GLEAMNS will be having a community action day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the Brewer Community Complex at 927 E. Cambridge Ave. The event will have free food and resources for mental health and youth services.
She said the event will be a drive-thru contactless event to protect from the novel coronavirus.
“GLEAMNS is one of a thousand community action agencies across the country,” Flucker said. “This year marks the 57th year since we have been in business.”
The organization which helps low-income families also offers programs like Head Start, emergency services and weatherization.
Flucker was also presented with a proclamation from Mayor Brandon Smith declaring May as Community Action month.
Council also heard from Tara Smith, Mayor Brandon Smith’s wife, about her litter pickup program — Trash Time with Tara.
“I coordinate different locations throughout the city in which to have a litter pickup once a month,” Tara Smith said.
She said she is starting a ward-by-ward pickup similar to the gateway pickups — which the county is doing by council district. The first litter pickup is scheduled for Councilwoman Niki Hutto’s Ward 1 from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. She said the group will meet at the United Center at 929 Phoenix St.
“It’s a simple way for our citizens to give back,” Tara Smith said.