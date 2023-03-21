A bill working its way through the state Legislature aims to halt the sale of a real estate investment group in Savannah Lakes Village to a company whose headquarters are in China.

State Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, whose district includes portions of McCormick County, said he introduced the legislation after Foodbase Group Inc., a subsidiary of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., entered into a $28 million purchase agreement with SLV Windfall Group.

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.