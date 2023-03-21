A bill working its way through the state Legislature aims to halt the sale of a real estate investment group in Savannah Lakes Village to a company whose headquarters are in China.
State Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, whose district includes portions of McCormick County, said he introduced the legislation after Foodbase Group Inc., a subsidiary of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., entered into a $28 million purchase agreement with SLV Windfall Group.
“There are a number of other states moving in this direction because, apparently, there are Chinese citizens or Chinese companies that are purchasing large tracts of property in several different states,” Massey said. “They (China) are a foreign adversary. We’re not talking about Canada. Almost everything in China is tied to the communist party, which is adversarial to the United States.”
The legislation says “no corporation controlled by a foreign adversary may acquire any interest in real property within the state.” It defines a foreign adversary as any foreign government or nongovernment person determined by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to have engaged in a long-term pattern or serious instances of conduct significantly adverse to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of citizens.
China is one of five nations the Department of Commerce considers a foreign adversary. The others are Russia, Iran, North Korea and Cuba.
The bill defines “control” of a company as having citizens of a foreign adversary whose cumulative ownership makes them a dominant shareholder.
“My understanding is that it’s headquartered in China,” Massey said of AnPac Bio. “But I think, even if that were not the case, this would prohibit that purchase. Based on my understanding of AnPac, it’s a majority Chinese-owned company.”
AnPac Bio’s website lists Bihu County in Zhejiang Province, China as the company’s corporate headquarters.
Senate Bill No. 576, which is currently at the committee level, would need to pass the Senate and the House and be signed by Gov. Henry McMaster.
SLVW, which has no ownership in Savannah Lakes Village clubs and amenities, is engaged in development, marketing and real estate sales in the 4,300-acre community that winds along Lake Thurmond. SLVW owns about 220 lots in Savannah Lakes Village.
The contract between SLVW and FoodBase Group is pending and is expected to be finalized by the end of the first quarter.
“Some of the things that have gotten attention with this proposed purchase are the proximity to the dam, which is the major dam along the Savannah River and also a hydroelectric supplier; its proximity to Fort Gordon, which is the United States Army’s national cybercommand post; and its proximity to Plant Vogtle, a major nuclear power station,” Massey said. “If you look around the country, many of the large tracts of lands that Chinese nationals are purchasing are in close proximity to military installations. That may be all coincidental, but I think it’s probably not.”
Under the deal, Jim Walsh and Robert Bradley, co-CEOs of SLVW, would continue to manage the company and remain as employees or subcontractors under new ownership, according to an earlier release from SLVW.
SLVW, which employs 21 team members, has been operating in the village since 2018.
“As more information is made available, we’ll determine if this legislation applies to this transaction or not,” Walsh said Monday.
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.