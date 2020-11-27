While most were at home watching Thanksgiving Day parades on television or preparing a feast of turkey that will leave them sleepy later, some in the Greenwood community were steadily preparing food for their community’s less fortunate.
Those big-hearted souls were working early on Thanksgiving morning to prepare to feed the community.
Gloria Daniel, owner of Holloway’s Grocery, was on the front porch of her store ladling collard greens out of an outdoor stock pot. She gathered a bowl full and took them back inside to an assembly line of her children, grandchildren and even — great-grandchildren.
“This is every year,” Daniel said.
Last year, she was able to have rows of tables. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the assembly line was mainly in the kitchen area. Neighborhood residents gathered outside of the store and waited for to-go plates to be shuffled out to them by one of Daniel’s grandchildren.
Richard Thomason, a vice-president at Countybank, joined Daniel on the assembly line as well.
The first 30 delicious plates were sent to Hampton House, an assisted living center in Greenwood.
While some meat was donated to her cause, Daniel did the heavy lifting.
“I cooked all of this,” Daniel said.
Daniel also received a donation — a refrigerator — from a nearby Presbyterian Church.
On the eastside of the city, volunteers at the Greenwood Soup Kitchen prepared to-go plates containing a Thanksgiving casserole, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and rolls.
Norm Fawcett, chairman of the Greenwood Soup Kitchen’s board of directors, said they were preparing to feed 150 hungry folks. He said the organization has been feeding the hungry in the community for 34 years.
In past years, the Soup Kitchen served traditional Thanksgiving dinner but because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it has forced the organizations to move toward to-go operations.
Fawcett and his wife, Roxy, assembled a crew of volunteers to spoon out their offerings into Styrofoam to-go plates.
Eager patrons were waiting outside at 10:30 a.m. ready to pick up the holiday’s offerings.
“Soups on!” Fawcett said beckoning a line to start a little early at 10:45 a.m.