Many organizations’ strategic plans are ripe with facts, figures, charts and lists of objectives.
Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, a home for orphans and other children in need of homes for more than 100 years, developed its 10-year strategic plan based primarily on the concept of a dream – and by looking at its past to envision a bold and ambitious future.
The plan, called A Decade of Dreams, reads more like an engaging novel than a collection of statistics and data. Don’t be fooled, though. It hits all the marks of a traditional strategic plan, but it does so by sharing Connie Maxwell’s rich history and its plans of weaving that thread of a specific dream throughout its 42 colorful pages.
“We’re trying to carry on that inexhaustible curiosity — that insatiable enthusiasm to look further and find what (children) need,” Connie Maxwell President Danny Nicholson said.
A maintenance worker and schoolteacher adopted Nicholson in 1962, so he has a personal stake in caring for homeless children who arrive at Connie Maxwell.
“I was born alone, which means there was nobody there for me,” Nicholson said. “Anything I ever did, it was because I was rescued and loved and given a home.”
How Nicholson found his way to Greenwood and, eventually, spearheaded A Decade of Dreams comes from his own story.
“I try to find a way to express what happened to me and why it’s the whole basis for what we’re doing,” Nicholson said.
A few key moments from his past are helping mold his plans for Connie Maxwell’s future for its home campus in Greenwood — and its four other campuses: Orangeburg, Florence, Mauldin and Chesterfield.
Nicholson, who said his mother helped encourage his faith at an early age, went about his life as a teenager amid the trappings of everyday life. That was until he had a bad car wreck on high school football homecoming night.
“Two girls in the car with me about died,” Nicholson recalls. “It was traumatic. I was a regular guy who was lying in that hospital room and remembered every Sunday School lesson. I felt like there was something inside me that was going to burst if I didn’t surrender my life to something because it looked like it was very fragile. So, I laid down my life to Christ in that room that night, and I decided that was just who I wanted to serve.”
Nicholson went to college and later served in administrative roles at several universities, his last as a vice president.
“I was headed to a college university presidency,” he said of his career trajectory. “And I was at this institution and a bad political thing happened. I was trying to look for air. I was broken from that crossroads, trying to figure out, you know, what was next. So, my wife’s like, ‘You’ve to get out.’”
Nicholson and his wife went to Garden City Beach for a needed break. While there, they went to eat one night at a seafood restaurant. As the Nicholsons were waiting, a young African American boy began interacting with them. Danny found out the 6-year-old was the foster child of a white couple.
After the meal, the Nicholsons walked outside near the ocean.
“I took a deep breath and said to my wife, ‘You know what? It’s going to be OK. God is going to take care of us. It’s not the end of our lives. He’s going to pull us through this.’”
When they returned inside, the boy jumped in the lap of Danny’s wife, Debra, turned his head and asked Danny a question.
“Will you come to me in my dreams?” the boy asked.
“When that little boy said those eight words, call it whatever you want to call it, the weight of those words crashed down into our spirits and just crushed us,” Nicholson said. “And he left and we wept. I looked at my wife and I said, ‘I don’t know what just happened, but we’ll never be the same.’ So, we go home and I’m looking on the internet, and the announcement for Connie Maxwell came up on display to me.”
Danny told Debra that he thought what the boy said was a message from God.
“I think he (God) wants me to finish my own story, not somebody else’s,” Danny recalls telling Debra. “In February of ’62, he (God) gave me a home. Now he wants me to take everybody I know and all that was poured into these children and give them a home. It seemed absolutely clear. So, A Decade of Dreams ... what do you reckon that’s about? Yeah, so that word (dreams) was a sacred seed plant.”
Nicholson, who landed the job as president at Connie Maxwell in 2017, brought that seed with him to Greenwood. Before a dream could be realized, he said, there was a need for unity at the children’s home. The health struggle of an administrative team member’s wife — and how people reacted to him during the crisis — spurred Nicholson to call for a “forgiveness initiative” before he felt like he could proceed with a strategic plan.
“It was very unorthodox,” Nicholson said. “I’ve done a dozen strategic plans in my life. None of them look like this because, you know, it was different. It seemed like to me that the beginning for our forgiveness initiative and strategic plan — and this makes plenty of sense from all the studies I’ve done about leadership or anything else — if you’re not unified, how are you going to make plans to go someplace? I mean, half of the problem for institutions and organizations, anywhere, is that you can have the greatest plan in the world, but if you don’t have everybody on one page, you’re busy cleaning up all the messes around you all the time instead of doing the things you need to do.”
It also spoke to one of the driving forces behind Connie Maxwell being more than a home, but a place for healing. Nicholson looked to the past and longtime Superintendent A.T. Jamison for wisdom.
“When we started looking at our dreams, we went straight to our history because that’s usually who you are,” Nicholson said. “You can always add stuff here and there, but the core of who you are is the core of who you are. And, so, I think the important part of how we came to this is that it’s buried in our history. It’s not taking a side road anywhere. Even the new things that we have breathed life into, or that we felt like God has led us to pursue, are things that are very deep in our history.”
That included recognizing the focus Jamison placed on social work and doing more than providing a home for a child. It involves dealing with various traumas homeless children face. Jamison, upon leaving his role in 1946 after 46 years, told key staff, “Boys, don’t get in a rut. If children need services and help which we haven’t got, try to learn where to get it.”
Nicholson said Jamison recognized social work was “a byproduct of the Gospel.” Connie Maxwell was one of the first orphanages in the Southeast to add a social worker.
“Dr. Jamison knew that a child’s faith, and growing them in that faith and taking them to church and giving them a solid foundation to spiritual life, was most important. But he recognized that there was a lot to learn about the brokenness of the mind and trauma. Real early on, he started implementing those things.”
An overarching theme of A Decade of Dreams is to reimagine Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries as a “healing center.” In fact, creating a literal healing center on campus emerged as part of the plan.
“Are we doing all that we can do in schools and churches to recognize what’s going on with kids?” Nicholson asked. “It’s about finding and mining the story of a child and knowing that sexual abuse is different from being hungry and abandoned. I know kids are better because we were here, so we don’t change that, but we want to put on top of that, in the next 10 years, this deeper understanding of trauma and start applying practices that can help heal kids.
“I’m using the healing center concept because it may be that we envision a building, or it may be that we decide to do it operated out of an office we already have. Either way, we’re going to implement the finest models of trauma, to address to our children and then teach about it. We’re hopeful that maybe we will receive the funding to build something that would house that.”
After a year of preparation and talking to people on campus and throughout the state, Connie Maxwell created committees to foster creative ideas as part of a package of dreams that eventually would become the strategic plan.
“We’re really important to Greenwood,” Nicholson said. “It feels like we’re part of the fabric of the place and its history. So, I’d love for people to know that we have big dreams – that we want to step out and do some things that could help take care of our children and minister to our children and in a deeper way.”
That’s part of why the institution was rebranded from Connie Maxwell Children’s Home to Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.
Among the many committee recommendations adopted in the strategic plan, doing more with Connie Maxwell Farms is high on the agenda. The farm has many animals, including horses, a lake and an amphitheater.
“I think the farm has great potential to be a creative, alternative revenue source,” Nicholson said. “We already have thousands of people coming out there. We don’t even organize it. There’s all sorts of stuff going on out there. We don’t even promote any of it. Would people consume it, if they knew they were helping children, by paying for it? So, we have a vision of a village and a chapel and enhancing the amphitheater. I have this dream where we have 10,000 people sitting out there by the lake with the amphitheater.”
Connie Maxwell plans to focus heavily on creating donors who contribute every year rather than making one-time donations. Nicholson welcomes one-time gifts, but recurring donations are especially helpful, he said.
“Like the flowers that bloom here — and you can bet on them — you can base your budget on them (recurring donations),” Nicholson said. “The only way for us to take care of kids who don’t have anywhere to go is if somebody helps us. The campaign will seek to do that.”
The next step for Connie Maxwell is the master plan, which will include working with an architect.
“If there’s a building or a program or an endowment, then we’ll want to frame that and put into a campaign that will display these beautiful initiatives that will hopefully be right in line with our vision and our mission and vision,” Nicholson said.
Connie Maxwell is still making dreams come true, in big and small ways. Sometimes the tiniest things are bigger than how they appear on the surface.
One Easter, the Nicholsons took several kids to Outback Steakhouse. When they finished, a 16-year-old boy leaned into the car and said, “I love you, Mr. Danny.”
“That’s it,” Nicholson said. “It was like he was desperate for me to know that he believed that I loved him. And that’s what he needed so bad. That’s what I try to tell, after all this business stuff: What can be more important for a 16-year-old African American boy feeling like he’s loved after all he’s gone through in life?”