George Sans closed the doors at Big Apple Bakery and Restaurant in Greenwood for the last time Friday. But, those doors will not be closed long.
Sans, who owns the bakery with his wife, Selena, announced July 15 on the Big Apple’s Facebook page that they would be moving out of Greenwood. Their last day was Friday.
“I’m really thankful for Greenwood and helping us to make our dream come true,” Sans said.
Sans said his friend, Justin Lim from Kentucky, will be operating the Big Apple Bakery in Greenwood. Sans said Lim has more than 15 years of experience in making donuts.
“Now, we are going to pass it down to Justin’s family,” Sans said. “They are great people.”
The restaurant will be closed for the first few weeks of August for remodeling, repainting and sign improvements. Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sans also said they will make improvements on the inside to make indoor dining and pickup safer.
“We hope for many more years here,” Sans said.
While the Big Apple Bakery will not be leaving Greenwood, Sans said he plans to open a second location in the next three to six months in the Greenville area. He said the menu will be similar but will focus on more gourmet offerings that struggled to catch on in Greenwood.
The Sans have been making doughnuts in Greenwood since 2016 when they opened Crispy Yummy. Sans purchased the property at 1222 Reynolds Ave. in 2019 and have operated the Big Apple Bakery ever since.
“The Big Apple is not going, just us,” Sans said.
Sans said he will be around to help Lim get the restaurant ready for reopening.