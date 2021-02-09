The last Bi-Lo grocery store in Greenwood is set to close next month.
“The Company has made the strategic decision to no longer operate stores under the BI-LO banner to allow for greater investment in growing the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners,” a press release from Southeastern Grocers from June said.
The store will close as a Bi-Lo on March 7, an employee at the store said. The store will reopen as a Food Lion.
“We are thrilled to move forward to add these new locations to our more than 630 existing stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” Meg Ham, Food Lion’s president, said in a November press release.
The release said the stores would remain open until the transaction completes sometime between last month and April.
A sign replacement application was approved in December. The estimated cost of changing the sign is $6,000.
Last June, Food Lion announced it would acquire 62 stores from Southeastern Grocers.
Both of Greenwood County’s Bi-Lo stores were sold to other grocery store operators. In September, Alex Lee Inc. announced it had purchased the Bi-Lo in Coronaca. The company — known for its Lowes Food brand — reopened the store as a KJ’s Market IGA. The store switchover occurred late last year.
Attempts to reach spokespersons from Southeastern Grocers and Food Lion were unsuccessful.