How safe are Greenwood County’s residents from harassment, violence and sexual assault?
That’s what Beyond Abuse wants to find out — or at least how safe people think they are. Prevention Specialist Claire Wieters said Beyond Abuse developed a survey to gauge how much the community knows about these topics, and what the prevalent attitudes are about them.
“We just need to know in Greenwood how much knowledge the community has about sexual violence, online dating, things like that,” she said. “People really don’t understand sexual assault and sexual violence, and before I started with Beyond Abuse I didn’t realize how big a problem it was in Greenwood.”
The survey, available online at bit.ly/2ZAME2F, takes about 10-15 minutes to complete and is completely confidential. They seek to gather information about people’s responses to three types of violence they might have experienced or witnessed. Before starting the survey, a page explains the purpose of the survey and lets participants know completing the survey enters them in a drawing for one of two $50 gift cards. Answers to the survey are confidential, but the drawing does require people to submit an email address as contact information.
To get a representative sample, Wieters said she needs at least 320 respondents. The information gathered, she said, will be used by Beyond Abuse’s Coordinated Community Prevention team to help develop future services in the county. The team has eight members who meet monthly to develop educational and preventative programs addressing intimate partner violence and sexual assault, along with other forms of abuse.
Many people see these forms of violence as private matters or something for law enforcement to handle, but Wieters said teaching people the signs of these forms of violence can help people better know when and how to intervene to prevent them.
“We’re trying to get local bar training in the community to address sexual abuse and sexual violence,” Wieters said. “We want to reach out through Lander, too, to teach people about prevention and intervention.”