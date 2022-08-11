Beyond Abuse in Greenwood is bringing back its Beyond Talent competition fundraiser 7 p.m. Tuesday. Once again, it’s a virtual event supporters can watch from the comfort of home.

Deborah Parks, executive director of the nonprofit, said she and Richard Whiting, Index-Journal executive editor, will host the talent competition.

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.