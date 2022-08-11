Beyond Abuse in Greenwood is bringing back its Beyond Talent competition fundraiser 7 p.m. Tuesday. Once again, it’s a virtual event supporters can watch from the comfort of home.
Deborah Parks, executive director of the nonprofit, said she and Richard Whiting, Index-Journal executive editor, will host the talent competition.
“It was a success last year and is back by popular demand,” Parks said, adding there will be 13 contestants from — literally — all over the world who will display their talents virtually.
The performer who collects the most votes by getting their friends, family and others to vote for them at $5 per vote will win a grand prize of $500. A runner-up will receive $250 and the judges’ choice winner wins $100.
To watch the competition, go to bit.ly/beyondtalent2022 and reserve a “seat” at no additional cost. Then, on Tuesday, enjoy the talent and cast your votes.
All proceeds go to Beyond Abuse, which serves Greenwood, Abbeville and Laurens counties. Its mission is to lead the community beyond sexual violence and child abuse through awareness, advocacy and action. Services include forensic interviews, child maltreatment medical exams, counseling, advocacy, 24/7 hotline call support and education programs.
