Not many therapists will let you hug their neck during a session, but Novie will.
Beyond Abuse, a nonprofit that works with victims of sexual violence and child abuse, has a new facility dog on hand through Canine Companions.
Two-and-a-half-year-old November, also called Novie, will bring a calming presence to help with both clients and staff at the nonprofit.
Jessica Bell, client services director, said she interacted years ago with a dog from Canine Companions, a nonprofit organization that provides service and facility dogs free of charge. That interaction planted the idea in her head to have a facility dog.
Then in 2016, Beyond Abuse developed a program where volunteer teams brought therapy dogs in to work with clients.
Angie Shirley, clinical services manager, was interested in the Canine Companions program, and she and Bell are the primary and secondary handlers of Novie, respectively.
They went through an application process, then an in-person interview and two-week intensive training, which included working with dogs on a rotation.
The first one they worked with was Novie.
“We fell in love probably the first time we met Novie,” Bell said.
The two women watched her go around to the other teams who were there.
“We kept watching her go around to the other teams and we kind of kept an eye on her,” Shirley said.
“We were hoping she’d come back around.”
Bell said Novie was the star of the class, and a lot of people wanted to interact with her, but they were the lucky ones who matched with her.
Bell said when volunteers brought therapy dogs, they saw amazing gains.
One child, for example, was selectively mute and wouldn’t talk to anyone for years, but within a few sessions where the dog was involved the child began speaking.
“It’s like they can do things that we can’t do on an unspoken level, just being there as that support person that calms the child down,” Bell said.
“And it’s not just for children, it’s for adults as well. So it’s hard to explain exactly how it works, it’s just their presence ... calms them, helps them feel in control better.”
Deborah Parks, executive director of Beyond Abuse, said the hope is that having Novie around will help clients continue and complete therapy. She said having Novie is good for staff, too, because they can experience secondary trauma.
Shirley said there have been kids already in the few weeks Novie has been there who have begun to look for her when they pass her office.
In one case, working with Novie was beneficial for a child and a therapist.
There’s one therapist in the office who is a little timid around dogs. While working with a child who didn’t want to talk about certain experiences, she told them about Novie.
She told the child she was getting over her reluctance with dogs and asked the child if they would help.
It worked, and the child decided they would tell the dog what had happened to them.
“That’ll be helpful for me, too, you help me and I’ll help you,” the staff member told the child.
Dogs are non-judgmental, Bell said, which helps a child open up and tell their story.
“Because they look at us and even though we’re not judgmental, we have the ability to judge,” she said.
“Dogs don’t have that ability, so it opens the children up to be able to tell them a little bit easier.”
Parks thanked the Greenwood County Community Foundation for funding the program and said they are expecting other funders in the future.
Canine Companions does not charge for the dog, training or breeding, but there are costs involved like travel, vet bills and food.