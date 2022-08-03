ABBEVILLE — Betty Jo & Mary’s Closet received a $1,000 boost in July from a Facebook group called Girl Time 2.0.

The donation is as appreciated as it was unexpected, Closet coordinator Jennifer Erwin said, acknowledging Monday she hadn’t had time to raise funds for the program. Instead, she got the message the group was donating the money.

