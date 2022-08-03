ABBEVILLE — Betty Jo & Mary’s Closet received a $1,000 boost in July from a Facebook group called Girl Time 2.0.
The donation is as appreciated as it was unexpected, Closet coordinator Jennifer Erwin said, acknowledging Monday she hadn’t had time to raise funds for the program. Instead, she got the message the group was donating the money.
“I was shocked at the amount of money they were able to raise,” Erwin said.
The Closet averages about $250 a month, along with in-kind donations, she said. The donation from the Facebook group will fund supplies for about four months.
The Closet was created in 2014 to help provide teachers with school supplies. All schools in Abbeville County are beneficiaries. The school district provides funds for teachers, but the Closet supplements the funds, Erwin said.
The late Abbeville County superintendent Betty Jo Hall once sent a letter to teachers asking how much each spent out of pocket for their students. It was roughly $1,000 a year, Erwin said.
The Closet takes up most of a classroom at Long Cane Primary School. It is under the direct supervision of Catherine Gray, who retired from working at the school last year.
“It’s something to keep me busy,” she said. “I like to give any way I can give.”
When she first broached the subject of working with the Closet, a school official told Gray, “Cat, this is your baby.”
Her “baby” is organized down to the last detail. Gray labels all supplies and can readily lay her hands on anything teachers might need.
Erwin said it is the fourth location the Closet has had. Initially, it was in a small closet at the school district office.
“It’s grown beyond anything I could have imagined it could ever be,” she said.
Items most in demand are tissues, sanitizing wipes, pencils and crayons. While discussing the Closet’s needs, Erwin received a text message from a seventh grade teacher who needed nearly 60 composition notebooks. Some requests are less common, such as a call for tennis balls for the feet on chairs.
Demand goes down but never stops. Erwin said the busiest times for the Closet are August through February, with December slowing down as few students or teachers are in school.
A list of required items goes up on a Facebook page each day and Erwin said by the end of the day, the Closet often has either the items or money to buy them.
Teachers pick up items once a week, Gray said.
“This is my little job. I love it. Some people can afford this stuff, some can’t,” she said. “Everybody can share the supplies. We never turn down anybody.”
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.