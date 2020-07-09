Betty Jo Hall led Abbeville County School District from 2017-19, and the superintendent’s 37-year career in Abbeville and McCormick counties and motto of “putting students first” made her renowned to many across the state.
Hall died Aug. 8, 2019, from injuries sustained in a car wreck that occurred when she and her husband, Wally, were on their way to an invite-only Shag dance competition.
The South Carolina Association of School Administrators decided to honor Hall and name her the recipient of one of four 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards.
“Dr. Betty Jo Hall was revered across the state by educators, stakeholders in her community and all employees in the Abbeville County School District. Dr. Hall was a doer and one who didn’t seek praise and acknowledgment for seeking to ‘put students first,’” the South Carolina Association of School Administrators release said. “She was always the first to congratulate students and staff; the first to push innovation; the first to motivate others; and the first to find a way to make the unthinkable, thinkable. Dr. Hall was known for her effervescent and contagious spirit and she brought out the best in others.”
Hall also received the South Carolina Personnel Administrator of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators in 2017.
“Dr. Hall believed in leading by example and she had a personality bigger than life,” the release said. “Once someone knew Dr. Hall, they knew her for life. Dr. Hall was a powerful advocate for the Abbeville County School District, the state and the education profession.”
Julie Fowler, Abbeville County School District’s current superintendent, nominated Hall for the honor. In June, she and Wally attended a dinner where Hall was honored for her achievement. Wally accepted the award and gave a speech on his late wife’s behalf.
“This award was well deserved and I am ecstatic Betty Jo was honored and will be remembered for her lifetime achievement as an educator,” Fowler said.
Beth Phibbs, executive director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, said Hall modeled the type of leader everyone should strive to be on a daily basis.
“This year we mourn the loss of one of South Carolina’s most dedicated educators,” she said. “It is an honor to present this award in memory of her distinguished career in education.”