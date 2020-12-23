ABBEVILLE — Teachers need more than an apple these days.
They also need materials to help teach their students. Betty Jo and Mary’s Closet tries to help smooth the workday by providing supplies so teachers don’t have to buy them.
Teachers know their needs in their classrooms, said Jennifer Erwin, who founded the Closet in 2014. “We give them what they need and what their students need.”
Needs include tissues, hand sanitizers, antibacterial wipes, dry eraser markers and colored paper, among other products. Demand for sanitizers and wipes hasn’t changed because of COVID-19, although Erwin said volunteers have had to purchase alcohol and peroxide wipes because they can’t find Lysol and Clorox wipes.
The main things the Closet needs is donations, i.e. money, manila folders, pocket folders, staples and paper clips. “We want to keep growing and give teachers everything they need,” she said.
The Closet is named after two late Abbeville County educators, Betty Jo Hall, a former school superintendent, and Mary Wilson, who taught at Abbeville High School. Erwin recalled speaking to Hall about the idea. Afterward, teachers started sending in lists of items they needed.
“It kind of started as a ministry because I honestly believe I was led to do this,” Erwin said. She recalled driving by the school district office and thought she needed to do something. She knew teachers spend a lot of money out of pocket for supplies for their students.
The Closet has outgrown two rooms at the school district office. It is now set up as a classroom at Long Cane Primary School, which is twice the size of its previous home.
Each month, the Closet sends out order forms to schools in the county. Teachers fill out the forms and return them. Volunteers fill the orders and each school picks up items.
Erwin said the Closet averages about $450 to buy materials each month and about 100 teachers place orders each month.
“I wish that it could catch on in other communities to help these teachers because they spend way too much out of their own pockets,” Erwin said.
Up to five volunteers work with the Closet. Erwin said volunteers shop locally as much as possible.
“Every time I think I’m overspending, someone will bring something in or deliver a check. It’s incredible,” Erwin said.
The Closet is on Facebook, facebook.com/BettyJoandMarysCloset, and people can post a list of requested items. People can donate either money or items.
Erwin admitted she had never done anything like the Closet when she came up with the idea. Everything fell right into place to make it happen: The district office offered space; shelves were donated for storage and donations started pouring in.
The only snag was when she hired someone to erect a website and put up order forms when the Closet was getting started. Erwin said that person got too busy, so she hunkered down and learned how to work on Excel, how to develop spreadsheets, and how to get Excel to show how many pencils and sheets for poster board people needed.
“It was a lot of trial and error,” she said.
Support from residents has been steady. The Closet has been a beneficiary of events, such as the recent Deck the Walls Charity Wreath Auction, although Erwin said the Closet has had to hold only two fundraisers over six years.
One fundraiser was a spelling bee for adults. People spelled words and every time they spelled a word correctly, other participants had to take a drink. If an adult lost, they would have to pay back in.
It took place about four years ago. While talking about the bee, Erwin realized she would like to host another bee.
The Closet’s bank account has maintained the same balance almost every month. “It’s a huge shoutout to the community,” Erwin said.
People who wish to make a donation to the Closet can make checks payable to Betty Jo and Mary’s Closet, 1496 Hook Road, Honea Path 29564 or drop off items at the Edwards Jones office on Court Square in Abbeville.
And the reward for all the work that the Closet does? Classes send thank you notes and several schools will bring T-shirts at Christmas that are signed by teachers and students, Erwin said. “That’s why I do it: to make sure everybody is taken care of.”