A story published Wednesday about the experiences and lives of Greenwood’s Mamie and Floyd Nicholson was one of several staff-produced stories being written as part of Black History Month, though none of the stories are identified as such through the use of logos labeling them as a Black History Month series.
The story, which began on the front page and filled an entire inside page, revealed some of the experiences the pair had individually and as a couple — experiences that shaped who they are and what they do.
The story clearly shares the perspectives of two Black people. Readers know the Nicholsons are Black not only from the photos included with the story, but also from the words themselves.
Thus, while it was done with absolutely no malice or ill-intent, the insertion of the word “Black” in the lead sentence was completely unnecessary. It stated the obvious. And, given that the word was contained in this sentence — “Floyd and Mamie Nicholson are two of the most successful Black people in Greenwood.” — a reader could easily have an immediate wrong impression of the story’s intent.
Is the writer trying to say it is unusual for Black people to succeed? An easy and most unfortunate takeaway, but only if one reads the first line of the story.
This was not lost on some readers who pointed it out via comments on our Facebook post. Most, however, seemed to understand that it was an unfortunate mistake in an otherwise laudable story about a well-known Greenwood couple.
Here is what we shared on Facebook after comments came in: “... the writer’s heart and intent were in the right place. Success is success and needs no color coding. Thank you for seeing the story based on its true merits and not defined by the addition of one word that could be misconstrued and misrepresent why it was written in the first place.”
We could not collect the thousands of newspapers that had been published and delivered to households and make amends; however, we can and did address the online version of the story by removing “Black” from the lead sentence.
Words matter. Word choices often matter greatly, and their use can elicit good and bad reactions. To those who interpreted the lead sentence as disparaging or even racist, we apologize.