Greenwood County native and civil rights icon Benjamin E. Mays was good friends with — and a mentor to — baseball legend Henry "Hank" Aaron.
Aaron, a Hall of Famer and one-time home run king with the Atlanta Braves, died Friday at 86.
A portrait of Aaron and Mays hangs on the wall at the Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site in Greenwood, along with many other pictures that tell the story of Mays' relationship with leaders and icons.
Mays is credited with laying the intellectual foundations of the civil rights movement, having mentored many influential activists, including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Mays spent nearly three decades as president of Morehouse College in Atlanta, and he loved going to see Aaron play at the former Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, said Chris Thomas, director of the Mays preservation site.
"He became the first African American player to play at a major Southern metropolitan city," Thomas said of Aaron. "He had his share of tough times, early on, because of the racial climate, and Dr. Mays was an ardent Braves fan and would clear his schedule to be there."
Aaron endured racist threats with dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth’s career home run record.
"At a time when Hank Aaron was having a difficult time, he (Aaron) reached out to Mays, who gave him some sound advice and told him he couldn't give up baseball — that he needed to continue on for himself, for his family and for his race."
Aaron and Mays began to hang around each other, Thomas said. Aaron saw Mays as more than a college president. The two were involved in "high-level discussions about the world," Thomas said. "He (Aaron) said it made him want to be more than just a baseball player."
Indeed, Aaron was. While most remember Aaron for breaking Ruth's record — which stood for more than three decades until Barry Bonds broke it — others recall Aaron for his philanthropy and work off the field.
"It made him want to be more than a baseball player," Thomas said of Aaron's relationship with Mays. "Dr. Mays influenced him greatly to self-educate and get involved in endeavors largely beyond baseball. He became one of Black America's great philanthropists and humanitarians, and a lot of that he attributed to the influence of Mays in his life."
Aaron's widow, Billye, has been to the Mays site a few times, Thomas said, and the couple donated $50,000 toward the construction of the Mays statue outside the museum.
"She actually knew Mays before she married Hank," Thomas said. "Billye's first husband was also a Morehouse grad who died young, and Dr. Mays wanted to introduce her to Hank Aaron. She tells this funny story where Mays heard that the two of them were courting one another, after he had sort of encouraged her to, and she told him she was dating "that baseball player."
Mays told her he approved of the match, Thomas said. It was something Billye was glad to hear.
The Aarons made "great contributions" to the Mays site before the construction of the statue, Thomas said. The budget for the statue was $150,000.
"Without us even asking them for money, within two weeks, they sent us the check for $50,000," Thomas said. "They took care of a third of our cost. We would never have gotten there as quickly as we did if not for the generosity of Hank and Billye and their love for Mays."
Aaron made his last public appearance just 2 1/2 weeks ago, when he received the COVID-19 vaccine. He said he wanted to help spread the word to Black Americans that the vaccine was safe.
“Hammerin’ Hank” set a wide array of career hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases.
Aaron’s journey to that memorable homer for the record was hardly pleasant. He was the target of extensive hate mail as he closed in on Ruth’s cherished record of 714, much of it sparked by the fact Ruth was white and Aaron was Black.
“If I was white, all America would be proud of me,” Aaron said almost a year before he passed Ruth. “But I am Black.”
Aaron was shadowed constantly by bodyguards and forced to distance himself from teammates. He kept all those hateful letters, a bitter reminder of the abuse he endured and never forgot.
Hank and Billye were both interviewed for the film on Mays' relationship with the author of "Gone With the Wind." You can see the film, "Change in the Wind," at the historic site.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.