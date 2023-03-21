Strange things can happen with a bottle of bourbon.
Abbeville Area Medical Center Foundation hopes it means great things for the Benefit Bash, its biggest fundraiser of the year.
A Southern tradition holds that if you bury a full, unopened bottle of Kentucky Bourbon upside down exactly one month before your wedding date, it won’t rain on your special day.
Foundation members buried a bottle of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon upside down on Feb. 24 at HayGood Manor.
“I had never heard of this tradition until my assistant, Laura Koone, mentioned it during a committee meeting,” said Meg Davis, AAMC foundation director. “We know the Benefit Bash isn’t a wedding, but the committee thought it sure couldn’t hurt to give this age-old tradition a try to guarantee good weather for our biggest fundraiser of the year.”
The Benefit Bash will feature silent and live auctions in person for the first time in three years, she said.
The community can auction fun in two ways — attending and bidding online at the in-person ticketed “Sip and Support” event or bidding online from the comfort of their own couch or wherever they may be, no ticket necessary.
The “Sip and Support” event will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at HayGood Manor, a private residence located on North Main Street. Guests will bid online using their smartphone or tablet while enjoying entertainment by Nicole Quinn and heavy hors d’oeuvres by Sips on the Square. Only 150 tickets will be sold at a cost of $75 per person and must be purchased in advance at AAMCFBenefitBash.com.
The Sip and Support in-person event will be the “auction finale” and include a streamed live auction beginning at 7 p.m. To place bids on the silent auction and tune in to watch the live auction online, visit AAMCFBenefitBash.com. The online silent auction closes at 8 p.m.
The 2022 Benefit Bash raised almost $34,000 for the Foundation. Proceeds from this year’s event will support hospital programs, the growth of the Foundation’s Endowment and the purchase of equipment for departments as well as provide healthcare career scholarships.
