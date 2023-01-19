Enough is enough.
Destiny Clinkscales has seen the destruction drug abuse has wrought among her friends, classmates and even her own family.
To focus attention on the issue, she is organizing a protest she hopes will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Uptown Fountain in Greenwood to focus attention on it.
"This is the first time I've done anything like this," she said Thursday, noting she hadn't talked with city officials about her plans. “I guess I’m just a small-town girl trying to make a big change."
Addiction has affected her life and she sees people dealing with drugs.
“Somebody needs to step up. I feel like something needs to be done about it.”
She has a list of at least 15 people who have died from drug abuse, specifically from fentanyl overdoses. Once she announced her plans on her Facebook page Jan. 16, that number started rising.
About 100 people had shared her post on Facebook by Thursday. Clinkscales said she intends to make it an event on Facebook. At least five families had reached out to her asking her to share their stories of their loved ones.
“I want people to know they were more than people struggling with addiction. They all had lives and dreams," Clinkscales said, adding that she did not expect the reaction she has received.
“It was so overwhelming. It was breaking my heart, but I didn’t realize that so many people have died from this drug," she said.
Clinkscales said she is working on a speech sharing information about people who overdosed. She said she intends to visit staff with Cornerstone, an addiction treatment center, to gain information for her speech.
She expects to share stories of about at least 20 people affected by drugs. Clinkscales also is arranging for T-shirts for families and making available posters touting the dangers of fentanyl and drug use.
“We want a change because fentanyl has taken over Greenwood and it has killed a lot of people from my generation," she said.
In addition to concerns about drug abuse, Clickscales said she wants to draw attention to cases of missing persons. Donna Babb's body was found in the Saluda River in Ware Shoals in 2021 and no one has been arrested. Rhonda Kelly has been missing since 2016 and a friend, Kenneth Hughes, has been missing since Nov. 16.
Greenwood is not the same town that it used to be, she said. It doesn't feel safe anymore and it seems as if every day someone is shot or dying from an overdose.
"It's become common in this town. Addicts standing on the corners and others are getting robbed because these people who are struggling with addiction are so desperate for their next fix.
"Our friends and families are coming up missing and nothing is being done about it. Drug dealers are getting a slap on the wrist. They are walking free while our family and friends are not," Clinkscales said. "We as a community are fighting to get the justice that they deserve. This is not the world I want my kids to grow up in and it's time for a change."
One change she wants is harsher punishment for drug dealers, particularly for those whose fentanyl-laced drugs kill users. If people die, dealers should face a murder charge, she said.