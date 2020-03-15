ABBEVILLE — Fifteen businesses took part in Saturday’s annual Abbeville Beer Walk on the Square.
People who purchased punch cards were able to go from store to store and sample different types of beer — and also shop.
It provides business owners such as Sharon Martin, of Shanklin Creek Clothing & Home Decor Consignment, a chance to build relationships with prospective customers and people who might not otherwise have come in her place.
“I participate because it brings a group of between 125 and 175 in your business for the day,” Martin said. “You meet a lot of out-of-town people, and you connect with your local folks, as well. It’s just sort of a jovial type of day.”
Martin’s shop was the first stop on this year’s tour. She has been last in the past.
“If you wait until the last, people are a lot happier than when they begin,” Martin joked.
Martin was right, though. Local residents and people from outside the Lakelands took part in the walk.
Melody Helock came from Chapin with sister Michelle Oxner, of Greenwood, just for the event.
“We did the wine walk 10 or 11 years ago down here, so we decided to do the beer this time — just to learn new beers,” Oxner said.
Martin was serving a Polish beer. Amber and Ernest McDonald, who wore shamrock shirts and brought along son, Gunner, in a stroller, said they’ve been taking part in the wine and beer walks for several years.
“You get to taste different types of beers and visit the stores here in Abbeville and see what they’ve got to offer,” Amber said.
Joan Miller and her mother, Madeline, said they like to support businesses and give back to the community. Madeline was quick to jump in when asked why she came: “So I can drink beer,” she said with a laugh. “We usually try to buy something.”