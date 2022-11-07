It’s easy to relax with a beer among friends — at least until the bottom falls out.
Still, heavy rainfall didn’t stop the Uptown Greenwood Beer Crawl and Poker Run, even if the rain was falling sideways.
Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 9:17 am
The deluge forced participants and organizers into stores. They comforted themselves with beer samples and the knowledge that each drink and each poker hand would benefit the Special Olympics.
Still, the rain dampened the crowds and some organizers wondered how many people they would meet. One official with the Blue Knights S.C. VII motorcycle group noted someone was going to make money because of the lack of participants.
The poker run offered a $1,000 prize for the best hand and $500 “consolation prize” for the worst hand, according to Jonathan Pratt, who had set up shop in Howard’s on Main for the poker run.
People occasionally dropped by to draw a card for their “poker hand.” One man who drew a two was asked about the chance of drawing a pair of twos. He joked about winning with a pair.
It’s not out of the question, Pratt indicated, saying he has seen low hands that won a run.
This run was unique. He said poker runs usually involve distances from 80 to 100 miles. People can participate with motorcycles, three-wheelers, or even horses, although Pratt said he has never seen a horse rider participate.
Given the price of gas, it wouldn’t surprise him to see a horse rider in a run, he said.
The event was a new opportunity for Kirsten Garron, co-owner of Bold, Bladed & Beautiful, a shop that offers long-term makeup techniques such as powder brows, and teeth gems. It was a chance for the business to be involved in the community, she said. In October, the business supplied free self-defense items for women, as owners were inspired by the murder of Liza Fletcher, a jogger who had been killed while on a trail in Tennessee.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.
