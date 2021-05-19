This year, hundreds of women were able to gather under one roof and at tables at the James Medford Family Event Center on the campus of Piedmont Tech.
The 2021 version of the SC Festival of Flowers kicked off Wednesday with the Ladies Luncheon, featuring a social hour, fashion show and guest speaker.
This is the 54th annual Festival of Flowers, and the Ladies Luncheon co-chairwomen, Jean Ann Polatty and Connie Rentz, said this year is extra special because the luncheon had to be canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday’s luncheon was one of the first bigger community events, Rentz said, adding about 350 women attended.
“Beautifully strong women,” Polatty added, a nod to the afternoon’s theme of “blooming beautifully strong.”
“This theme is reflected in the talents shared by everyone in this room today,” Barbara Ann Heegan, president and CEO of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, said. “You each have a positive significant impact in our community as leaders.”
Trudy Cathy White, daughter of the founders of Chick-fil-A, Truett and Jeannette Cathy, was the guest speaker and spoke about her book, “A Quiet Strength – The Life and Legacy of Jeannette M. Cathy.”
White spoke about her parents' lives and her mother’s strength and values, before recognizing someone in the luncheon as a woman who exhibits those same values.
“There’s one lady we would like to recognize here today and she has no idea that I’m about to mention her name, but it is Mary Bontreger,” White said.
White pointed out that Bontreger is a hard worker, extremely dependable, extremely generous and “just plain selfless.”
“Today, she’s here and she’s helping, making sure all the catering goes just right, and yet she has a full-time job and she’s taking today off so she could be here with us and help serve,” White said.
White presented Bontreger a year’s worth of free Chick-fil-A meals.
The main weekend of the SC Festival of Flowers is a few weeks away, June 11-13. More information about the festival can be found at scfestivalofflowers.org.