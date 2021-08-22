It was nearly unbelievable, but more than three months after Christy Ward and daughter Pressley watched a tornado lay waste to their family's home, they were moving into a new one.
Christy remembered the afternoon of May 3 — she had just picked Pressley up from school and was stopping home before going to pick up her other daughter, Nevaeh. She parked the car in the driveway and the thunderstorm that afternoon whipped into a frenzy. Tree limbs came crashing down as what would later be defined as an EF-2 tornado carved a path across their yard, destroying the shelter of their trailer home.
In the days after, family and neighbors came to lend their hands in cleaning up the debris. The Wards began staying with family as over weeks the volunteers who pitched in to help pick up the pieces decided to build something new in the wake of the storm.
On Saturday, Christy and Pressley sat in their new home — the product of more than three months of collaboration and generosity from volunteers, ministries, local businesses and countless people touched by the Wards' precarious circumstances.
Christy hadn't seen the house for about two months prior to Saturday.
"That's when it was still gutted. There were no walls or anything, and he asked me to not come back until the big reveal," she said. "It's beautiful, it really is."
There to welcome her home was self-fashioned general contractor, state Rep. John McCravy. Although not a contractor, the Greenwood attorney said when he heard about the Wards' plight he had to step in and try to coordinate the desire from so many to give of their time, money and resources for this project.
The outcome? A two-bedroom house with a brand new bathroom, new appliances, a breakfast bar in the kitchen, a paved patio with a fireplace out back, featuring new wiring and plumbing, new floors and a new roof. The materials and labor were almost entirely donated, and McCravy paid for other services using donations that came in from people throughout Greenwood and beyond. Strangers turned out to contribute materials and funds as they could, all in service of getting the Wards back home.
"Imagine if someone had never seen this house before, and you showed them pictures of before and after," 11-year-old Pressley said Saturday. "They wouldn't believe it."
Christy said she was overjoyed watching Pressley run through the house, excitedly showing Dana McCravy her bed and rushing wide-eyed between different features that impressed her.
"It's been a long road, but it's just —"
"Beautiful," Pressley interjected.
"It's been a dream. It's really overwhelming," Christy finished.
Main Street United Methodist Church Pastor Gray Stallworth led the family in prayer, blessing the new home and all who step in it. He recalled the day dedicated to hanging sheetrock in the house. Only one or two people were available to work that day, but a call to Jamar Crawford secured a group of high school athletes ready to lend their strength to the project.
That was the story of the entire rebuild. Time and again, when materials and funds ran low, people stepped forward to give what they could. Neighbor Tina Escalona began coordinating volunteer efforts and keeping the growing group of volunteers informed of each stage of the project and each scheduled workday.
"I'm kind of emotional to see it all done," McCravy said. "I'm just amazed at what the Lord did with his people. We hear so many things that are negative in our culture right now. This kind of thing brings us together."
For McCravy, this project was emblematic of what his faith calls people to do — to serve when called on.
Meanwhile, the ever-energetic Pressley was transfixed everywhere she looked. She could see her reflection in the shower, thought the bird on the outdoor cushions was adorable, loved the sliding door of the bathroom and the stuffed monkey on her bed.
When she first stepped through the door, she was shocked.
"This ain't my house, that's what I thought. That ain't the same one," she said. "I think my sister's gonna like it too. ... Do you know how long this probably took? It's been, like, three months, maybe four. This is a lot of progress."
She gestured to the floor. There had been a hole there the night of the storm in May. The doors were blown in, her bedframe was destroyed. The tornado had upturned their lives, but now they were home.
Christy read aloud a letter she prepared in advance. She said she didn't know how to begin thanking everyone involved, but that she appreciates the effort of each person who helped bring her family home.
"I have no idea where we would be right now," she said, pausing as she was overcome with emotion, "if your families hadn't stepped in and fixed my grandparents' house for us.
"We have been without a house since May 3, and I can't tell you how good it feels to be home. Our new home is so beautiful, and we will always love this home that y'all made for us."