Lander University is making sure #NoBearcatGoesHungry with its food pantry, celebrating one year on campus this month.
The Bear Necessities food pantry, housed in one of the school’s residential complexes, is available for any Lander student to utilize no matter their situation. A music festival fundraiser next month is taking place to raise money to boost the food pantry.
During the spring 2021 semester, the food pantry was visited by about 30-80 students per week for a total of 748 visits by 289 students.
“We anticipated a need, we studied and researched and documented a need and there’s been even a more greater need than we had anticipated, so we’re absolutely thrilled at the student response to this,” said Boyd Yarbrough, vice president for student affairs at Lander.
Yarbrough said it’s not always an easy thing for people to wrap their heads around, college students experiencing food insecurity.
“Many people say ‘If you can afford to go to college, surely you can afford to have a meal,’” he said.
“Reality is quite a few of our students have all or some of their college expenses paid by scholarships or grants or state tuition money, something like that, so it’s helpful but oftentimes does not include housing and meals. So what we’re doing is filling that gap.”
There are students who use the food pantry as their major source of food for the week as well as students who just need a little help. The university does not ask students about their financial situation or why they are visiting the food pantry, it just documents each visit to track demographics and statistics.
Before opening Bear Necessities, the university sent a survey to students asking if they’ve ever gone 24 hours without eating. If they answered yes, it asked how many days per month that occurred.
“What we saw was a significant number of students that were missing a full 24 hours in a month period and quite a few of those were missing meals for three or more days in a month and that was just astounding to us,” Yarbrough said.
The university partners with the Food Bank of Greenwood County, which provides a majority of the food. Other community philanthropic organizations like churches also help with donations.
In recent weeks, the pantry has begun carrying personal care items, like shampoo, soap, toilet paper and menstrual items. That started when students were asked what else they need.
The school offers meal plans, but of the almost 4,000 students enrolled this fall, only 1,800 live on campus with meal plans. The dining hall is also closed holidays, so many students pick up food ahead of the holidays.
Zach Rubin, assistant professor of sociology at the university and volunteer in the food pantry, said getting food from the pantry may allow students to spend on other expenses that keep them in school.
“As a sociologist, I have concern about the injustice and inequalities that exist in the world and one of those that really resonates is the fact that students who have this bright future are faced with a very tough present that could keep them from that future,” Rubin said.
“I always talk about this is a high expense, low income, high potential time for students and if we can help with the high-expense, low-income part, that just increases the potential exponentially.”
The food pantry is fully tended to by volunteers, and Rubin said the “awesome, high-energy” volunteers making it a place that is welcoming, free of stigma, shame or intimidation.
“The faculty and the students that volunteer here, I think, culturally make this place what it is and that’s just more than what shows on a sheet of paper,” he said.
Junior Iesha Brown is one of the student volunteers. She needed some service hours and after attending the ribbon cutting on the pantry, asked to volunteer and fell in love with the place after seeing that she can help the community and fellow students.
On Oct. 9, the Music for Meals fundraiser will include all-you-can-eat barbecue and oysters to raise money for the food pantry.
There are some items that aren’t donated in a high enough quantity, and Yarbrough said he expects the school will need to hire someone to oversee the management of the food pantry.
“So the space is donated by the university, much of the food is donated by the food bank, it is all run by volunteers and yet we still have some expenses that we need to cover so we’re excited for the music festival Oct. 9,” he said.
The fundraiser will take place at the Lander Equestrian Center on Oct. 9 from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $40 apiece, drink tickets are $4 for presale and $5 on-site. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com, just search “music for meals.”
The Bear Necessities food pantry is located in the Lide residential complex and is open Wednesdays from 3:30-6:30 p.m.