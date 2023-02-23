Since the doors of Chiquola Mill closed in the early 2000s, Honea Path Fire Chief Jimmy Smith said it wasn’t uncommon for fires to occur. Today, there isn’t much left of the mill, but over the weekend a fire destroyed what used to be the old carpenter building. It took crews nearly five hours to put out the flames, further erasing this reminder of Honea Path’s history.
Frank Beacham, who grew up in Honea Path, said the mill has been in a state of demolition for the last 20 years, saying a company was supposed to tear it down, but only left the shell — “historic” bricks were even sold from the site.
“The fire is symbolic in a way. Honea Path left it to go up in flames. I don’t think anybody did it on purpose,” he said.
For years, the Chiquola Mill was the only industry in Honea Path. The town grew up around the mill. But beyond the walls of the mill, there was a darker story — one filled with hostility, fear, threats, death and intimidation.
On Sept. 6, 1934, union members began protesting the low wages and poor working conditions. Then-Mayor Dan Beacham, the mill’s superintendent, deputized a number of townspeople and anti-union mill workers, arming them with rifles, pistols and shotguns. The Chiquola Manufacturing Co. was owned by the anti-union Hammett family. A fight broke out in the crowd and shots were fired, killing seven and wounding 30.
Beacham didn’t know about this violent episode until later in his adult life — or that his grandfather, Dan Beacham, assembled the gunmen who killed the protesters.
“I grew up in Honea Path and when I was living there, I knew nothing about it. It was kept from me. I’d heard something about it, but never really found out,” he said.
Then one day, Frank got a phone call from a friend who saw the documentary “The Uprising of ’34,” and asked if he was related to Dan Beacham. This friend asked if he knew what happened there and suggested Frank watch the documentary. He did.
“I found out my grandfather was behind the killing of seven people and 30 others over a labor dispute. It split the town down the middle— around 3,000 people or less. They even made a social contract to not talk about it and never say the word ‘union,’” Beacham said.
In those days, he said, there was only one place to work and that was the mill. Many, if not all of the workers came from farms. If they were fired, they were thrown out of their house. And some had to give children up to orphanages because they couldn’t afford to feed them. Mill workers at the time were only making pennies an hour.
Knowing what he knows now, Beacham said he doesn’t see his grandfather as evil, but rather as someone who “was under incredible pressure to do something terrible.” And while most people would want to forget what happened all those years ago, Beacham thinks it’s a story that needs to be remembered.
“I just think that we all need to know where we came from because it helps us understand who we are. Forgetting this is not a healthy thing. It should have been a museum instead of a fire trap. The story will still live on as long as people don’t forget it,” he said.
