Since the doors of Chiquola Mill closed in the early 2000s, Honea Path Fire Chief Jimmy Smith said it wasn’t uncommon for fires to occur. Today, there isn’t much left of the mill, but over the weekend a fire destroyed what used to be the old carpenter building. It took crews nearly five hours to put out the flames, further erasing this reminder of Honea Path’s history.

Frank Beacham, who grew up in Honea Path, said the mill has been in a state of demolition for the last 20 years, saying a company was supposed to tear it down, but only left the shell — “historic” bricks were even sold from the site.

