Months of planning, meetings and learning led to Springfield Elementary being renamed in honor of civil rights leader Benjamin E. Mays.
The community gathered Friday at the newly named Mays Elementary for a dedication ceremony that not only chronicled the life of Mays but celebrated him and the good he’s done for Greenwood County and the nation.
“What he’s been able to do, and the things he’s accomplished, is what we want our young people to aspire to achieve,” Greenwood County School District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn said. “He’s the perfect fit for this school and I’m extremely happy about the opportunity. I’m glad we were able to do it.”
Mayor Brandon Smith, who challenged District 50’s board to name a school after Mays, said 120 years ago Mays probably never would have thought something like this could be possible. He called Mays Greenwood County’s “native son” and said the least the community could do was honor the legacy of one of the most underappreciated figures from the 20th century. He said renaming the school would also inspire children to learn more about him.
“I think he would be embarrassed by this attention and tell everybody to focus on his message rather than an idolatry of him himself, but if there’s anybody worthy of this type of honor it’s him,” he said.
District 50 Board Chairman David Trent said there’s no reason children can’t say “I can become him.” The obstacles Mays overcame — including segregation, not having money for college and lack of parental support — make him an inspiration, he added.
Trent isn’t advocating for children to rebel against their parents, but he admires Mays having the desire in himself to become successful and educated.
“I think that’s the inspiration of Dr. Mays, he’s saying ‘It’s up to you. You control your destiny,’” he said.
Lee Vartanian, former District 50 board member and current dean of the college of education at Athens State University, helped spearhead the name change before he departed Greenwood County in April.
“I hate that Lee couldn’t be here today, but we owe him a big thanks as well for his work in leading this effort,” Trent said.
Trent thanked the director of the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Site, the Rev. Christopher Thomas, as well. Thomas met with the board during its retreat last year and answered questions about Mays.
“Of course, he said ‘I’m only going to talk for an hour,’ but that didn’t happen because we’re the ones that kept asking questions,” Trent said. “We’ve had a lot of help from the community to get us to this point.”
Thomas advocated renaming a school in Mays’ honor, and while he thinks it’s probably 20 years overdue, he is glad the Mays historical site played a role.
Anne Marie Glawe, a gifted and talented teacher at Mays Elementary, agreed that renaming a school in Mays’ honor is overdue and is thrilled. She advocated changing the name by teaching her students about Mays. Mays Elementary School’s theme is “Be the light” because Mays always did things positively, peacefully and with kindness, she said.
Glawe continues to teach because she loves that the kids like to learn about Mays and other people that have made, or are making, a difference in the world. Children learning about influential people such as Mays might prompt them to go out and make a difference, she said.
State Sen. Floyd Nicholson knows the effect Mays had on the world. He is proud of the board for agreeing to change the name , especially since the sixth president of Morehouse College focused on education.
“As long as you work hard and do the right thing it’ll pay off in the long run,” Nicholson said. “It doesn’t matter where you come from, it’s where you aspire to go.”
Tiara Watson, Mays Elementary principal, said the renaming of the school signals positive change and gives the community a great story to look up to.
“I’m just honored to be the principal here at Mays Elementary School,” she said. “We have wonderful faculty and staff who love their students. Our Mays Rays are going to shine their light for our community.”