Halloween

Grab your costumes and get ready to scour neighborhoods for candy Monday night. Ahead of trick-or-treating fun, local officials are asking drivers and pedestrians to be cautious of one another while out.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

It’s that time of year when kids — and kids at heart — wear their best Halloween costumes and fill bags to the brim with candy. Local officials are giving a few tips ahead of Monday’s trick-or-treating festivities to ensure everyone has a safe and fun Halloween.

Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said drivers and pedestrians need to keep watch for kids who might unknowingly step into traffic if they drop candy or see something in the road.

