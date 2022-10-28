Grab your costumes and get ready to scour neighborhoods for candy Monday night. Ahead of trick-or-treating fun, local officials are asking drivers and pedestrians to be cautious of one another while out.
Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said drivers and pedestrians need to keep watch for kids who might unknowingly step into traffic if they drop candy or see something in the road.
It’s also best for families to come up with a plan ahead of time so they know where and who their kids will be trick-or-treating with.
“Children should always be accompanied by a responsible adult. Parents may want to consider incorporating some reflective tape or other clothing items into kids’ costumes to make them more visible,” he said.
Before kids go digging into their hard-earned candy, parents should always do a check to make sure nothing has been tampered with. Homemade goods should not be accepted unless they are from a friend or family member.
“As much as possible, try to trick or treat within your neighborhood or at homes of people you know. It can also be safer to have children attend events like trunk or treats where known and/or trusted people will be handing out candy,” Link said.
He said police will be patrolling neighborhoods and that while there is no set time for trick-or-treating to end, it’s courteous to not disturb others after 8 p.m. And no light means no candy.
If families are looking for other Halloween alternatives, Link said there are plenty of church- and community-sponsored events where kids can safely play games and get candy.
Current weather forecasts project a 30% chance of rain before 10 a.m. but will remain mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. It might be wise to bring a raincoat or umbrella just in case.
