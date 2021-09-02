Beyond Abuse wants to see people take a stand against sexual violence in a new campaign advocating being an "upstander" instead of a bystander.
The nonprofit provides advocacy and awareness campaigns about sexual assault alongside support services for adults and children who have experienced sexual violence and abuse. In early 2020, prevention specialist Claire Wieters said the group started work on a Coordinated Community Prevention Team aimed at learning about the community's knowledge regarding sexual assault and brainstorm ways of further educating the public.
Wieters partnered with Lander University and will provide resources and education about sexual assault prevention to a graduate student. That student will then pass on those lessons and materials to resident advisers, Greek life leaders and others at the university.
"We'll eventually have them training themselves," Wieters said. "The goal is to basically get the bystander intervention information to him, and he'll work with us to share it with others. Our focus is to give them the resources to step in if they see a dangerous situation."
The work stems from a community needs assessment survey launched earlier this year. Wieters said 67% of respondents indicated they had stepped in to intervene when they saw someone else in a potentially dangerous situation. From that, she worked on posters and rack cards to help show people how they can step in.
"If you see someone at a bar who is actively headed in a direction where they could be sexually assaulted, you can intervene," said Deborah Parks, Beyond Abuse executive director.
The campaign emphasizes what Wieters called the "Four D's" — delay, distract, direct and delegate. If a stranger at a bar is trying to take an intoxicated person home with them, people can delay them from leaving by starting a conversation or pretending to lose car keys. People can distract the potential assailant, or approach them directly and let them know they're taking advantage of someone else. If someone sees a dangerous situation but can't intervene themselves, delegate the intervention by getting help from others, Wieters said.
"People might have the knowledge that they can intervene, but we can work with them on how best to use that knowledge," she said.
The posters and rack cards are going out to nonprofits, local businesses and public gathering spots in hopes of getting the message to people throughout the community. Wieters said the partnership with Lander is part of a grant Beyond Abuse was awarded, and she hopes in the future to expand these campaigns to other colleges and schools in the area.
The stigma against discussing sexual assault has faded some, Parks said, and it's important that everyone — but especially college students — be aware of not only preventative measures, but how to intervene on another person's behalf.
"If anyone feels like someone is in danger, they will hopefully proceed with one of these strategies and provide assistance when necessary," Parks said. "People can be vulnerable to assault and not even be aware of what's taking place. I feel like it's a human responsibility to help."
Besides this campaign, Parks said Beyond Abuse is still providing services through its child advocacy center, both in-person and virtually. She's looking toward opportunities for animal-assisted therapy for people who have experienced sexual trauma, along with staff who deal with secondary trauma through their work.
Beyond Abuse has also received a grant from the Self Family Foundation to create a therapy garden to provide a tranquil environment for people coming for trauma-related services.