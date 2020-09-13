Pete Barend has been named general manager of the Index-Journal, president and publisher Mundy Burns Price announced.
Barend’s promotion comes at a time when the newspaper is better positioning itself to meet circulation and revenue needs that have changed in recent years, and even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his new role, Barend assumes responsibilities covering advertising and circulation revenue generation, and print/digital sales and marketing initiatives. Barend has been with the Index-Journal for three and a half years as circulation director.
“I look forward to my expanded role with the Index-Journal, and I hope to strengthen print and digital engagement for our readers and advertisers in our Lakelands community,” Barend said.
His newspaper career began in 1985 with the Los Angeles Times. He has worked for several different newspapers and in various positions during his career, including as director of circulation and general manager of the Orange & White-Anderson Independent Mail. He previously served as director of circulation sales and marketing at the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and as regional circulation director at the Mansfield (Ohio) News Journal.
Barend and his wife, Michelle, have been married for 34 years and have two adult sons, Tim and Noah.
“Pete came to us with an extensive background at newspapers in markets of various sizes,” Price said. “He is driven, sets clearly communicated goals and meets challenges head-on, considering how they will impact our readers and our company. I look forward to working with him in this new role and seeing the positive impact he’ll continue to have on the IJ.”
Jennifer Kinard, a longtime carrier and employee of the newspaper, where she serves as circulation supervisor, will assume responsibilities for the newspaper’s distribution.