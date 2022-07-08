Where there’s smoke, there’s barbecue.
Uptown flooded with the scent of wood chips and mouth-watering meats Thursday, as the cook teams and vendors who arrived early for the South Carolina Festival of Discovery fired up their grills and smokers.
The lunch rush saw people eager to get a taste of this year’s barbecue festival. While much of the festival’s fun comes from flavor, there’s friendly competition abound. Teams are competing in a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned contest, which features more than 90 competitors who will pack into Uptown this weekend to vie for the $3,000 grand championship prize. Cooks can compete in the KCBS’ four categories — chicken, pork ribs, pork and beef brisket — as well as an anything goes competition and contests for dessert and hash.
Meanwhile, cooks and diners will be treated to more than two days of blues music with the Greenwood Blues Cruise. Visiting musicians took the main stage Thursday night, and will be playing there and in venues throughout Greenwood through Saturday night. For a schedule of events and a list of bands playing, visit uptowngreenwood.com/events/sc-festival-of-discovery.
Chip Youngblood, of CD’s BBQ and Catering, has been cooking at the festival for 21 years. As he opened his smokers and sprayed racks of ribs with a marinade to keep them moist, he said he started cooking before then at a cookout for Habitat for Humanity and hasn’t looked back since.
“We usually get here and get everything set up by Thursday morning, and we’re here until about 7 o’clock Saturday,” he said. “We were here Wednesday setting up.”
Nearby, John Johnson was pulling pork rinds out of a fryer and coating them in his dry rub. Johnson said it’s the same rub he and his cook partner and son-in-law Scott Gibbs use on their ribs. He’s been coming to the festival for more than a decade.
“We just love the atmosphere here, and love the town,” he said. “The guys that put this on are just incredible.”
He said their team, North Augusta-based Riverside Smoke Bar-B-Que, specialize in barbecue tacos and sandwiches.
“We actually won first place in pork in Waynesboro in May. It’s just fun. You never know whether you’re going to win or not, but it’s fun,” he said.
Off the Bone BBQ, based in Ohio, has returned for its second year. Its grills attracted onlookers, as cook Big Mac flipped racks of ribs and tender chicken. He was out talking with passersby and hyping up their cooking. Originally from Mobile, Alabama, the team’s leader Petey Marshall said they smoke their brisket and ribs for 16 hours.
What keeps him coming back? It’s the same answer a lot of teams give, when asked.
“It’s the people,” Marshall said. “A lot of people want to do this for money, and money is cool, but relationships is the key.”