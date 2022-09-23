WARE SHOALS — Smells of smoking barbecue mean one thing: A party is coming.
The Ware Shoals BBQ Festival kicked off Friday afternoon as vendors set up tables and tents. Barbecue chefs had been at work long before the midday heat struck.
Cooks had been smoking their meats for hours. Todd Damon of Smell My Smoke started working with his meats at 6 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., people started trickling into the Ware Shoals Amphitheater for the festival, which was put together by the town and the organizers of the Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival
The ribs are the most popular item, he said. The business also offers pulled pork, both with sandwiches and meals. One visitor walking by called out to Damon to say “I’ll be back for another meal.”
That’s the sentiment festival organizer Rick Holland hopes to see Friday and Saturday. Given the feedback, he said he expects a good crowd for food and music. Nearly a dozen barbecue vendors signed up to appear and at least 10 craft vendors are expected. In addition, Jumpin’ Jax from Greenwood will provide inflatables.
Michael Clark provided some of the music Friday evening. Eloveation will perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday.
“We hope it’s going to be a lot,” Holland said of the crowd. Festival organizers advertised more this year and the amphitheater is a larger location. Judging for the barbecue contest will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, he said.
Early vendors sat back and relaxed while others set up at their spaces.
The amphitheater was largely quiet early Friday afternoon. The sound of generators and motors competed with a stereo blasting out “Eruption” by Van Halen. Vendors crept in to erect tents and set up tables for their wares. By 2:30 p.m., barbecue vendors heavily outnumbered craft vendors and non-barbecue vendors.
The lunch period was pretty good, Damon said. Business started at 11 a.m. and was steady. He expected crowds to pick up around 3-4 p.m. when people get off work.
Much of the lunch business apparently came from teachers who picked up meals for themselves and others, Holland said. The real crowds are expected on Saturday.
The festival features new vendors, among them Michael and Trish Clark with Bring Down Tha Boom BBQ. Trish said Michael used that phrase whenever he decided to go fishing or hunting for turtles. When they decided to open a barbecue trailer and provide food for benefits, the name was obvious.
She and others at the tent wore bright red T-shirts emblazoned with the name. Their work involves smoking meats for up to 12 hours with oak, then using pecan wood for flavor.
“We both have full-time jobs,” she said. “This keeps us busy.”
Cole Wilson with Junk Yard BBQ kicked back at a trailer he built from scratch with a friend. He occasionally admired the trailers used by other barbecue vendors, but his model has a special place for him.
Building it took up to two years as work was delayed by a friend’s deployment to Afghanistan. They built it from junk, using what materials they could find. Part of it used to be siding from an aboveground swimming pool, he said. Only the roof and some of the piping were purchased.
It started out as “we’re going to construct it in our backyard and we got carried away.” It’s never finished, Wilson said, mentioning plans for expansion and improvements.
“Of course, the American flag goes everywhere we go,” Wilson said. “It’s just fun. It’s exciting. We’ll wake up on Thursday morning and go to sleep Saturday night.”
Not all vendors will supply barbecue. Holland said other foods will be available. One of the vendors Friday was offering boiled peanuts. A customer snatched up the lone bag on the table.
Ware Shoals isn’t the only community enjoying a celebration. The Due West Fall Festival kicks off early Saturday with yard sales and a White Elephant Sale at Washington Street Park. Activities continue at Robinson Field from noon until 8 p.m. with activities ranging from food trucks and vendors to bake sales and fire and medical safety demonstrations.
Music will be provided by Man on the Moon from 2:30- 4:30 p.m. and The Combo King from 5-8 p.m.