ABBEVILLE — Sparks flew as city officials agreed rules on fireworks need to be updated.
Exactly what those updates to the 50-year-old rules will be is uncertain. Council member Jason Edwards introduced the issue. He noted that after every holiday, he gets messages about fireworks going off, about pets being scared and veterans saying the lights and noise from the explosions affect them. Also, he said there have been times when fireworks go off when there is no holiday. He suggested banning fireworks except for professional shows.
The suggestion did not fly well at Wednesday’s Abbeville City Council meeting.
Abbeville has a business that sells fireworks, said council member Chris Crawford. He does not want to cut their business or do anything that would move business to other communities. He suggested limiting the time to shoot fireworks to the day of the event.
Shooting fireworks might be a rite of passage for people, council member Matt Gambrell said, remarking on his desire to ignite fireworks with his young son. He suggested having a curfew, a block of time around a holiday where use of fireworks could be restricted.
If some kind of restriction is in place, will the police have the manpower to enforce the law? asked council member Faye Thomas. People will shoot fireworks. What can the police do if they don’t see anyone setting them off?
“You know this holiday is coming up; people should prepare their animals, like bringing them in the house,” she said, adding “I don’t like them (fireworks); I don’t do them, but I think they should be displayed.”
With a professional show, everyone in city will know what to expect, Edwards said.
Others noted the city will have to look into how much a professional fireworks show will cost. In the end, officials agreed to present updated rules before the July 4th holiday.
In other business:
Chris Clemons was introduced as the city’s new fire chief. He has served 27 years as a professional firefighter and 5 years as a volunteer firefighter. He is working on training sessions between various departments.
The city’s new polling places will be advertised in the newspaper and on social media after Council member Crawford observed some constituents had expressed confusion of polling sites. The council approved the new sites on second reading of the ordinance. New polling places are the Abbeville Civic Center, the Abbeville County Courthouse, the Abbeville County Administrative Complex and the Abbeville County Fire Department.
Several appointments to city boards were discussed. No action was taken Mark Meyers’ appointment to the property maintenance board of appeals as he did not attend the meeting; Willie Mae Burnside and Catherine Gray were appointed to the same board; no nominations were made to fill Robbie Weichmann’s seat on the board; Jim Grant was appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals. He is a former city councilman and served 35 years in law enforcement and four years as a summary court judge. He said he wants to make the public has fair representation; no nominations were made to fill a seat on the Historic Properties Protection Commission that was vacated by Theodosia Hoppers.
Ray Pack, 406 Magazine St., aired concern over utility bills. He said he has heard from others about the billings and he looked at his own bills over three years to look for trends. He repeated a comment from a local resident that “People shouldn’t have to choose between heating and eating.” If anyone has any input, he encouraged them to contact him.
The council approved a $72,574 bid from Home Comfort Systems for the HVAC project at the Civic Center. City Manager Blake Stone said the bid comes with a 10-year warranty on equipment and a 1-year warranty on labor. Mike Clary, the deputy administrative director, said work is expected to begin within 4-6 weeks.
The council approved second reading of an ordinance to update the code of ordinances, boards and commissions. The changes will have the city manager or a designee serve on the Abbeville Community Performing Arts Board, and that board members should have experience working with nonprofits.
The council approved first reading of an ordinance to transfer hospitality funds to the Adams Drive Sidewalk Project. Stone said the city’s share of the project is $29,000. He added the city also is looking to obtain playground equipment for several parks, include the one on Adams Drive.
The council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing the purchase of property at 104 W. Pickens St. for $200,000. Stone said the goal is to expand room for the police and fire departments. Building and fire inspectors have examined the building.