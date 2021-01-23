Voting ends Monday for area bands in the Greenville Journal’s annual Upstate Music Awards, spotlighting musicians, bands, producers, videographers and more, living and working within the 864 area code.
Cast your votes online at upstatemusicawards.com
Area nominees local music fans might know include:
Bad Weather States in the Best Single category for the song titled “Equity”.
The Old Earthquake in the Best Album category for “They Knew But Didn’t Tell Us And Sold Stock”.
LC Branch and Trevor Hewitt in Best Solo Artist.
Trevor Hewitt in Best Video for “Her and Carolina”.
Friday, Greenwood-based Bad Weather States also launched a new single, “January” and a video, created in collaboration with videographer David B. Holloway, Steven Cathcart for music production, Hometown Hodges concert production and Greenwood Community Theatre. Check out the new single, “January” and video on Bad Weather States’ social media, YouTube and at badweatherstates.com.
Find out more in the Index-Journal’s Jan. 30 Unwind and follow Bad Weather States on Facebook and Instagram. Music is available on all major streaming platforms.