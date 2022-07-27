ABBEVILLE
Living Oak Farm isn’t a business as much as a way of life.
It’s a way Tim and Donna Askew want to share with all the enthusiasm of former sinners who have seen the light.
In their case, the light settles on nearly 780 acres off Highway 28 in western Abbeville County that includes a farm they have nurtured for nearly nine years. They work with 200 cattle, 200 sheep and Spanish goats in an operation Donna refers to as “regenerative agriculture,” an approach to farm and ranch management that aims to reverse climate change through practices that restore degraded soils.
Put simply, it means using no chemicals or fertilizers and feeding their animals on grass. Her vision is raising livestock in harmony with nature.
“God graced me with stewardship of the land,” Donna said. “Producing healthy, protein is part of knowing we’ve made the world a better place.”
Changing lifestylesFarming wasn’t always part of the plan. Donna and Tim married in 1989. Tim started a financial advisement business. She said he had mentioned an idea about having a farm eventually. For her, well, farming was not on her mind.
She was an interior designer, which is about as far from farm life as possible, Donna said. Likening herself to a “Real Housewife” from reality television shows and a suburban Karen, she recalled playing tennis at the country club, wearing plastic nails, having dyed hair and makeup.
“Look at me now,” she said, showing off a loose black T-shirt and pants ensemble and lifting her leg to show off bare feet. Now she’s what she called this crone, an old woman in her 60s just rockin’ and rollin’. “I’ll tell you, I’ve never been happier in my life.”
Tim’s interest in farming came from bitter experience. When he was 15 years old, his parents saw the deaths of three friends from cancer. At the time, the family lived in San Diego in what he called a “concrete jungle.”
After the deaths of their friends, Tim recalled his parents saying “There has got to be more than this.”
The family bought a motor home and 15 months later, they were living in and around Hendersonville, North Carolina. They bought 200 acres and homesteaded.
They were regular readers of Mother Earth News, Donna said. It promotes renewable energy, recycling, family farms, good agricultural practices, better eating habits, medical self-care, meaningful education and affordable housing. The magazine approaches environmental problems from a down-to-earth, practical, simple living, how-to standpoint.
Taking the magazine’s lessons to heart, they opted for a lifestyle change. They piped water out of a stream and installed a solar power system, she said. They were off the grid.
Making the leapAfter several years, Tim told her the financial advisement business was going well and they had enough money to pursue farming.
There was at least one problem.
Tim’s dreams had been to have a ranch, she said. Her dream was a bed and breakfast. They came to Abbeville County knowing nothing.
In fact, they didn’t know where to settle down.
They looked at properties as far as Georgia and Virginia for their plans for two years. Donna said she asked God for help and she got the idea to check with a land broker. He told her about properties in Abbeville County.
They closed on a house and asked the owner if they could camp out. She said after that, they never went back.
Over nine years, the Askews have worked to improve their properties in as sustainable a manner as possible. They received help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She said they have added nearly 1 1/2 inches of topsoil by having cattle roam through fields over a nearly 3-mile stretch of property.
Chemicals in fertilizers and other items such as vaccines and de-wormers are killing the soil, she said. Over the centuries, people have destroyed the topsoil.
They sell meat products through their website, livingoakfarm.com, and through Hickory Nut Gap Meats in North Carolina where it gets high ratings, Donna said. The products are expensive, she said. They are not something people can afford to buy every week.
The vision of Living Oak Farm is to raise livestock in harmony with nature, trying to raise animals as God intended, she said.
“That means, for me, I have a moral or spiritual awareness that God has graced me stewardship over the land and so it means that we’re human. We want to eat meat, but let’s honor these animals, and raise them for best optimal health and quality of life and in our best quality of life.”
“If we raise animals this way, it’s much healthier — that’s our goal,” she said.
Look at Native Americans and how they interacted with the land. Donna said they believed nature and the land had their own spirit. When they killed an animal, they would give thanks by offering tobacco.
Healthy living also is part of their goal. She said they try to live off the land as much as possible, trying to not eat packaged foods and limiting rice, pastas and bread.
She expressed concern that some foods are so genetically modified they can cause illness. Donna said when she got on a health kick, she lost nearly 70 pounds.
Look at the level of obesity in children, she said. It’s a result of what they are being fed.
She also lambasted the prevalence of EMF signals in the environment, blaming computers, Wi-Fi and 5G cellphone systems, although she said she’s not ready to give up her cellphone.
There is a learning curve, such as nature’s cycles, learning where the water flows, how the wind blows, and where the heat of the sun hits the land, Donna said. Nature will show you everything you need to know if you pay attention.
Paying attention is a solution to what the Askews see as a disconnect from nature.
Tim said people aren’t connected to the earth. There is a huge practical disconnect; it’s not just emotional. A cycle with the earth has been broken. People don’t know where their eggs come from. He recalled youths seeing a carrot with dirt on it and saying “Yuck!”
Eventually, the plan is to raise crops, and to set up a food truck in the area to offer healthier meats, to offer farm-to-table events, perhaps even a community support agriculture program where people can register for various products, Donna said.
More than the farmThe farm, however, isn’t their only goal. Donna’s dream of a bed and breakfast is unfolding.
The Askews last year bought a former residence they call Sweet Gum Manor. They hope to develop it as part of a project for a healing center featuring yoga and acupuncture, a camping facility and nature resort, and an agricultural event center.
Goals include teaching youths to fish and offering ropes courses, hikes and camping, she said. The one firm rule to the facility: no electronics. The goal is to bring people to the farm and cook food from the land.
Two women help the Askews work the land and renovate Sweet Gum Manor, which they named in tribute to the trees that grow on the property. Donna said others have offered expertise in areas, such as marketing grant writing.
It’s not a cold start. Donna said Tim worked with Outward Bound programs for several years. His efforts included working with juvenile delinquents, taking them out into nature. He wants to offer one free week to students with learning disabilities, in addition to offering camps for children. She wants to work with women in recovery.
Ultimately, the plan is to have weekend events where people can learn about nutrition and health issues, she said.
A farm can anchor what being human is all about, Donna said.
“Sweet Gum Manor also can be a healing center. Tim’s mom’s biggest dream was a healing center. Oddly enough, I have that same vision,” she said. They are talking with people in medical and therapeutic communities for program ideas.
Camps could be offered next year, she said.
A new lifeLittle about their plans and lifestyle has been easy.
“I had no idea what I was getting into,” she said, adding she never believed Abbeville County was where they would end up.
They have dealt with all kinds of breakdowns, have dealt with wild pigs and coyotes, as well as vultures that will swoop down and kill the youngest animals.
You don’t get to take a break when working a farm. Donna recalled receiving a call from deputies at 2 a.m. about her cows that had broken out of a field and were blocking the road.
And then there are fire ants.
“If it wasn’t for the red ants, I’d believe we’re in heaven,” she said.
The operation is funded through the financial advisement business. Donna said so far, the manor has been a money pit. They haven’t done market analysis to determine if demand exists for what they plan. Their hopes for the manor come from the line in “Field of Dreams”: “Build it and they will come.”
“I feel this project is God’s will. When you feel that level of conviction, it doesn’t really matter what market analysis says,” Donna said. There is a need for places people can go.
During a tour of the farm, she pointed out several sites, like a downed tree that appeared to have been struck by lightning. Donna hoped that her goats were all right.
Walking on the Sweet Gum Manor property, she pointed out a blue heron taking wing over a pond. To most people, it might be a pleasant image of sylvan peace; to Donna, it’s a sign that she might be on the right track.
Teaching people about their connection to the earth might be the most important thing she’ll do, she said.