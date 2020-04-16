William Walker was 31 months old when his parents finally got to take him home from the hospital.
He was born three months and three days early, at just 15.2 ounces. His mom, Christina, and dad, Aaron, got through the terrifying early days of breathing tubes and emergency intervention to help ensure William would live, and went on to the long-term care and excitement of watching their baby boy grow and meet new milestones.
Still, every day the couple had to travel from their home in Bradley to Prisma Health in Greenville to see their baby because his condition required access to a ventilator and medical attention from nurses. Need for a certified pediatric home nurse kept William at a hospital for months longer still, as his parents struggled to find a certified home nurse who could work with them in Bradley.
But finally, on April 7, William was cleared to head home, with the couple having the nurses needed.
Before he could be cleared, the couple had to care for him for a week straight at the hospital, day and night.
“Usually we could walk around and, like, go down to the food court,” Christina said. “But because of the virus, we basically had to stay in the room the whole time.”
It was nice, having all that time to love on their baby, but the stress of being in a hospital during a pandemic was intense. The day he came home was a blur, Aaron said. They had to collect seven months worth of toys, clothing and other items William had gathered at the NICU.
Just in case something went wrong, William was driven to his house in an ambulance. Aaron got to sit with him in the back, and Christina said William likes it so cold that it was like an icebox in the ambulance, but William was still smiling brightly.
“He got to be outside for the very first time that day,” Aaron said. “I don’t think he was a big fan of the heat; he got a bit fussy.”
The blur continued as nurses and technicians made sure all the equipment William would need was in working order and that the couple were confident with it all. Finally, after two days, they got to breathe, sit back and just enjoy the moment. Holding their baby and loving him in their own home was a blessing.
Because of social distancing and the pandemic, most of their family hasn’t been able to hold William yet, which Christina said has hurt. Still, they’ve visited and seen him through the glass door. They’ve taken William out on the back deck to let him marvel at nature, and even the family dog has taken a shine to him, checking on the baby every now and then throughout the day.
“Being able to just watch him and sit with him and read to him, it’s just been amazing,” Christina said.
“We’re finally starting to feel like parents, I think, instead of visitors,” Aaron said.
They had been caring for him and loving him every day at the hospital, but the full sense of responsibility and parenthood has sunk in now that he’s fully in their care. Having a medically fragile child has helped them both realize the importance of good health, and how grateful they are to have him with them.
“I think that God has given us a blessing,” Christina said. Aaron continued, “It’s been a long, hard road, but I think God is using us and our testimony and William’s testimony to hopefully inspire and encourage other parents who might be struggling.”
At some hospitals, visitation policy restricts how many parents can go see a baby at once, and even then, for many, it’s while in protective gear that prohibits skin-to-skin contact. The Walkers said their hearts go out to NICU parents still visiting their children in the hospital amid this pandemic.
In the coming months, though, they’ll have new milestones to look forward to. William will eventually get off the ventilator, his lungs will get stronger and maybe some day he won’t even need medicine to breathe easily. But for now, the Walkers are just enjoying every minute of having their son home, safe and sound.