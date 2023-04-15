Nationally syndicated cartoonist Mason Mastroianni will visit Piedmont Technical College this month to talk to students about being a working artists.
This talk is part of the Visiting Artist Lecture Series, hosted by PTC’s commercial art program. Mastroianni is the grandson of comic strips “B.C.” and “Wizard of Id” creator Johnny Hart, and in 2007 began taking over production of the strips alongside his brother, Mick Mastroianni, his mother, aunt and grandmother.
Mastroianni’s PTC visit is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. April 27, in room 102-C in the Self building at PTC’s Greenwood campus.
Kendall Adams, director of the commercial arts program, said the visiting artist series was a way to involve the community, faculty and students with exposure to living, working artists.
“Arts tend to get the short end of the stick, so we were just trying to find a way to make this connection,” he said.
Mastroianni was the first artist staff reached out to. PTC student-turned-instructor, cartoonist and graphic designer Mike Beckom met Mastroianni through a professional organization during a meeting in Georgia.
“The guy is just genuine, he’s humble and down to Earth,” Beckom said. “He doesn’t try to be someone he’s not.”
Mastroianni came to present to students in 2020, and the lecture went so well and elicited such engagement from students that they wanted him back. Without asking, Mastroianni contacted them recently to offer a return visit.
“I always feel kind of cooped up in my little cave, and I don’t get to interact with people very often about my industry and my passion for it,” Mastroianni said. “Talking with students not only makes me feel really connected to it, but it also makes me feel a sort of nostalgia for the things I felt growing up.”
He grew up knowing he’d be drawing for the rest of his life. At age 5 or 6, he said he started drawing constantly, and in school he fervently pursued a career as an illustrator.
It helped that he grew up with legendary cartoonist Johnny Hart as his grandfather. Hart started the nationally known comic strip “B.C.,” about a naive caveman and his coterie of prehistoric pals, in 1958, and co-created the medieval world of the “Wizard of Id” comic strip in 1964. These two comics have printed nationally for decades.
“When you’re a kid and your grandparents do something special, you don’t really recognize it,” Mastroianni said. “Oh, my grandfather is one of the greatest cartoonists in the world — and I didn’t really get it.”
Whether he knew it or not, Mastroianni was growing up in an environment conducive to art. His house had visits from legendary cartoonists such as “Garfield” creator Jim Davis and “Mother Goose and Grimm” creator Mike Peters. He had access to his own creative world growing up, which informed his development in ways others might not have had access to.
That’s part of what inspires him to talk with students. He tries to engage with a community of artists, but it’s a challenge. Being an artist is a strange catch-22, he said: It’s very personal, but the point of doing it professionally is to share your work with others.
“Oftentimes it’s this very lonely profession, and you don’t really get immediate feedback,” he said. ‘If there’s an opportunity to meet artists together, or to follow some sort of — whether it’s going to Comicon or whatever conference or gathering — I find it’s very inspiring.”
That’s part of what Adams hopes to provide for his students. Introducing students to real-world situations and experiences is key.
“The assignments we offer can be found in any given workplace on any given day,” he said. “Whether it’s written, visual, audible, it doesn’t matter — everyone has some source of inspiration that they draw from ... You can’t design for a client unless you know what you’re designing, who you’re designing for and what your target audience is.”
PTC’s staff are proud of the commercial arts program, and the visiting artists series brings professional artists to campus and notoriety to the school.
“The lecture series puts an actual person in front of students,” Beckom said. “Kendall and I have always said, if we have it then our students have it. ... Every avenue that I have, I want to pass on to our students.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.