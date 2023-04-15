Nationally syndicated cartoonist Mason Mastroianni will visit Piedmont Technical College this month to talk to students about being a working artists.

This talk is part of the Visiting Artist Lecture Series, hosted by PTC’s commercial art program. Mastroianni is the grandson of comic strips “B.C.” and “Wizard of Id” creator Johnny Hart, and in 2007 began taking over production of the strips alongside his brother, Mick Mastroianni, his mother, aunt and grandmother.

